Separation of powers fundamental principle of democracy: Marri

ISLAMABAD: Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Minister Shazia Marri, Thursday said the separation of powers is a fundamental principle of democracy, which, “if trampled, can impede development in the country.”

She shared these views presiding over the International Parliamentary Convention titled, “My Constitution Guarantee of My Freedom.”

According to a press release issued here, the convention aimed to highlighting the importance of constitutional guarantees of citizens for the protection of human rights and the role of the judiciary in ensuring the same.

Speaking at the event, Marri stressed on the importance of constitutional provisions and their protection for the development of the country.

She expressed the hope that the “struggle for complete democracy will win over in the end.”

Dr Joseph Kizito Mhagama, Chairperson, Governance, Constitution, and Legal Affairs in Tanzania, shared his experiences of his home country, stressing the need for the judiciary to give the protection of human rights the utmost importance.

Dr Mhagama also talked about the accountability of courts in Tanzania and the role of judiciary in Africa at large.

Law expert Zafar Ullah Khan highlighted the importance of trichotomy of power in protecting human rights and proposed making constitutional courts in Pakistan.

Former senator Safdar Abbasi said the need for understanding the spirit behind the words of the constitution is vital.

