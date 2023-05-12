Post of member (administration): PTA-recommended candidate requests for application’s withdrawal

ISLAMABAD: Dr Muhammad Amir Malik - one of the three recommended candidates for the post of Member Administration of Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has expressed disinterest in the post and requested for withdrawing his application.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday also stayed the appointment of Member (Administration) at the PTA and directed the Federation not to proceed further with the process of any recruitment pursuant to the impugned advertisement till the next date of hearing.

Malik is currently the chief executive officer of Pakistan Revenue Automation (PRAL) (PVT) Limited and informed Aamir Ashraf Khawaja, Secretary, Cabinet Division through a letter about his unwillingness to be considered for the slot.

He wrote, “I would like to express my sincere gratitude for considering me for the subject position. However, I regretfully would submit that I am declining and not interested in joining as per my present commitments with PRAL, FBR require continuity. Once again, I am grateful for your kind consideration, but I would like to withdraw my application”.

A meeting of the Selection Committee for interview of the candidates for the post of member (administration) Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) was held on 04-5-2023, in the Committee Room of the Cabinet Division under the chairmanship of Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Minister for Defence.

The Selection Committee was apprised that the post of Member (Administration) was advertised on 28th March 2023 with the following criteria. (i) Qualification: Master in Public or Business Administration/social sciences/MS/BSC in Telecommunication or equivalent qualification recognized by the HEC. (ii) Experience: Minimum 20 years of post-qualification experience, including at least five years senior administrative leadership experience related to policy, strategy development and operational management of reputable public or private organization/institution. (iii) Maximum Age: 61 years.

The last date for receipt of applications was 11-4-2023, and a total number of 63 applications was received by the due date. Subsequently, the Scrutiny Committee constituted with the approval of the competent authority in its meeting held on 28th April 2023, scrutinised all the applications received within the due date and found 24 candidates fulfilling the basic eligibility criteria, as mentioned in the advertisement.

All the eligible candidates were called for the interview by the Selection Committee. Out of total 24 candidates called for the interview, 22 appeared for the interview and two candidates remained absent.

The Selection Committee evaluated the candidates on account of their educational qualifications, relevant experience, performance in the interview and conceptual vision for the sector to run the organisation like the PTA as per advertised criteria. Having completed the interview process, the Selection Committee recommended the following three candidates in order of merit as per marks awarded by the Selection Committee: 1. Muhammad Amir Malik, 2. Saadullah Tareen, and 3. Major General Hafeezur Rehman (Retd).

The order issued by the IHC noted the writ petition No1561 of 2023 by Usama Khilji versus Federation of Pakistan, etc where Asad Ladha, Advocate for the petitioner.

It further stated that the petitioner is aggrieved by the advertisement issued for the post of Member (Administration) in the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA). The learned counsel for the petitioner states that pursuant to Section 3 of the Pakistan Telecommunication (Re-Organization) Act, 1996 (“Act”) three posts for members have been created within PTA.

And proviso of Section 3(2) of the Act, states that further posts can be created by the federal government.

He states that Cabinet has not created any additional post and the announcement of induction of three members is also in breach of the PTA’s chairman and Member (Appointment and Qualifications) Rules, 2013 (“Rules”) that do not envisage the position of Member (Administration). He submits that the announcement is therefore ultra vires of provisions of the Act and the Rules. Let notices be issued to the respondents for 29.08.2023. The respondents will file para-wise comments/report within a period of two weeks.

The respondents will not proceed further with the process of any recruitment pursuant to the impugned advertisement till the next date of hearing, the order noted.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023