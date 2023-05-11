Former Punjab governor Omar Cheema arrested

LAHORE: A team of the Anti-Corruption Establish-ment (ACE) Punjab has arrested the former Punjab governor and PTI senior leader Omar Sarfraz Cheema from his residence in the early hours of Wednesday.

Omar Cheema was arrested for misuse of powers during his tenure as governor of the province.

According to the family of the PTI leader, some unidentified men in plainclothes took Omar Sarfraz Cheema into custody.

It may be added that a week ago, a case was registered against Omar Cheema at the Ghakhar police station in which the complainant Mehwish had alleged in the FIR that several accused tried to abduct her at the ‘behest’ of PTI leader Omar Sarfraz Cheema.

Moreover, the ACE Punjab summoned the former MPs Ahmed Shah Khagah, Naeem Ibrahim, Yawar Abbas Bukhari and Waqas Qayyum today.

Former MPs Ahmed Shah Khagah and Naeem Ibrahim are accused of accepting huge bribes for recruitment to Class- IV posts in the Punjab Education Department.

Ahmed Shah Khagah and Naeem Ibrahim got recruited 190 people against Class IV employees. They also received bribes of Rs one million for each post. Yawar Abbas Bukhari is accused of giving the contract of Rs 500 million highway schemes in Attock to his front man Amjad. Yawar Abbas Bukhari was earlier issued three notices by Anti-Corruption Punjab but he did not appear before the investigating officer.

Waqas Qayyum is accused of having changed the map of the tourism project. Waqas Qayyum and Major Latasb Sati have changed the map of this project and connected their houses to the paved road. The re-map of the tourism project increased the cost of the project by Rs 200 million.

The ACE Punjab has issued a final summons notice to these MPs, if they do not appear on May 11, unilateral action will be taken, sources said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023