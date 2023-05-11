AVN 60.71 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-1.68%)
PMEX daily trading report

Recorder Report Published 11 May, 2023 05:54am
KARACHI: On Tuesday at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 13.936 billion and the number of lots traded at 9,799.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 6.612 billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 3.544 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 1.152 billion), Silver (PKR 875.148 million), Platinum (PKR 713.032 million), NSDQ 100 (PKR 539.508 million), DJ (PKR 171.849 million), Natural Gas (PKR 167.750 million), SP 500 (PKR 59.912 million), Copper (PKR 36.511 million), Japan Equity (PKR 33.190 million) and Brent (PKR 30.434 million).

In Agricultural Commodities, 15 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 17.358 million were traded.

