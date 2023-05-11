KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 28,195 tonnes of cargo comprising 15,620 tonnes of import cargo and 12,575 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 15,620 comprised of 9,220 tonnes of Containerized Cargo & 6,400 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 12,575 tonnes comprised of 11,975 tonnes of Containerized Cargo & 600 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

Nearly, 1457 containers comprising of 436 containers import and 1021 containers export were handled on Wednesday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 406 of 20’s and 10 of 40’s loaded while 10 of 20’s and 00 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 113 of 20’s and 454 of 40’s loaded containers while 00 of 20’s and 00 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Around 03 ships namely, Fpmc S Amber, Xin Chang Shu and Oocl Le Havre have berthed at Karachi Port.

Approximately, 05 ships namely Northern Guard, Esl Kabir, Cmb Matsys, Pvt Neptune and Gfs Prime have sailed at Karachi Port.

PORT QASIM

A total of 05 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them a containers vessel ‘Olympia’ left the Port on Wednesday morning and three more ships, Maersk Kensington, Al-Deebel and Sea Ambition are expected to sail on 10th May,2023.

A cargo volume of 74,957tones, comprising 60,626 tones imports Cargo and 14,348 tones export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 2,558 Containers (1,714 TEUs Imports and 844 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 04 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, Clipper Eos, Maersk Brooklyn and MSC Heidi & two more ships, Cussler and Ardmore Endurance carrying Chemicals, Containers and Mogas are expected to take berths at EVTL, QICT and FOTCO respectively on Wednesday.

