Hot weather grips several parts of country

KARACHI: Hot weather on Wednesday gripped several parts of the country with the season's highest temperature 46 Celsius in Sindh, the Met Office said.

The hot and dry weather sizzled Chhor with 46 Celsius, Shaheed Benazirabad and Dadu 45 Celsius, each, Jacobabad and Mohenjo-Daro 44 Celsius, each.

Temperature in Sukkur, Tando Jam, Khairpur, Badin, Mirpurkhas and Sakrand touched 43 Celsius, each and in Nokkundi and Sibbi 42 Celsius, each. While temperature touched in Lasbella 41 Celsius, Bahawalpur 40.2 Celsius, Noorpurthal and Dalbandin 40 Celsius each; and Karachi 39 Celsius.

In the next 24 hours: Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while hot in plain areas. Daytime temperature is likely to rise gradually in most parts of the country.

