AVN 60.71 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-1.68%)
BAFL 30.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.12%)
BOP 3.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.85%)
CNERGY 3.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.05%)
DFML 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.99%)
DGKC 46.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.11%)
EPCL 44.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.92%)
FCCL 11.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
FFL 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
FLYNG 5.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
GGL 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.24%)
HUBC 69.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.78%)
HUMNL 5.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.75%)
KAPCO 23.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.03%)
KEL 1.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.55%)
LOTCHEM 24.21 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.88%)
MLCF 27.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
NETSOL 72.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.54%)
OGDC 78.63 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-2.2%)
PAEL 10.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.88%)
PIBTL 3.84 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 60.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-1.59%)
PRL 13.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.94%)
SILK 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.9%)
SNGP 41.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.4%)
TELE 6.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.56%)
TPLP 12.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.71%)
TRG 103.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-0.96%)
UNITY 12.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.63%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.56%)
BR100 4,161 Decreased By -34 (-0.81%)
BR30 14,449 Decreased By -148.7 (-1.02%)
KSE100 41,075 Decreased By -298.9 (-0.72%)
KSE30 14,733 Decreased By -206.4 (-1.38%)
Brecorder Logo
May 11, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report Published 11 May, 2023 05:54am
Follow us

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

====================================================================================================
                                                           Dividend        BC-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure          Bonus/            Date              EOGM
                                   From          To         Right          Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
Lucky Core Industries Ltd #   04-05-2023    11-05-2023                                    11-05-2023
Faysal Bank Ltd #             04-05-2023    11-05-2023                                    11-05-2023
Pakistan Paper
Products Ltd #                05-05-2023    11-05-2023                                    11-05-2023
Towellers Ltd                 09-05-2023    11-05-2023    30% (i)          05-05-2023
Habib Bank Ltd                09-05-2023    11-05-2023    15% (i)          05-05-2023
OLP Financial
 Services Pak Ltd             10-05-2023    12-05-2023    20% (i)          08-05-2023
Allied Bank Ltd               10-05-2023    12-05-2023    25% (i)          08-05-2023
The Hub Power
Company Ltd                   10-05-2023    12-05-2023    27.5% (iii)      08-05-2023
Oil & Gas Development
Company Ltd                   10-05-2023    12-05-2023    18% (iii)        08-05-2023
Ittehad Chemicals 
Limted                        10-05-2023    12-05-2023    10% (ii)         08-05-2023
Biafo Industries Ltd          10-05-2023    12-05-2023    23% (i)          08-05-2023
MCB Bank Ltd                  10-05-2023    12-05-2023    60% (i)          08-05-2023
Fauji Fertilizer 
Company Ltd                   10-05-2023    12-05-2023    42.6% (i)        08-05-2023
Rafhan Maize Products
 Company Ltd                  10-05-2023    12-05-2023    750% (i)         08-05-2023
Cherat Packaging Ltd          10-05-2023    12-05-2023    10% (i) 5% (B)   08-05-2023
Crescent Cotton 
Mills Ltd #                   05-05-2023    15-05-2023                                    15-05-2023
Cherat Cement
Company Ltd                   11-05-2023    15-05-2023    15% (i)          09-05-2023
Ghani Value Glass Ltd         11-05-2023    15-05-2023    20% (i)          09-05-2023
Bestway Cement Ltd            12-05-2023    15-05-2023    50% (iii)        10-05-2023
EFU General
Insurance Ltd                 13-05-2023    15-05-2023    15% (i)          11-05-2023
EFU Life Assurance Ltd        13-05-2023    15-05-2023    15% (i)          11-05-2023
C rescent Textile
Mills L td. #                 09-05-2023    16-05-2023                                    16-05-2023
Al-Abid Silk Mills Ltd #      10-05-2023    16-05-2023                                    16-05-2023
United Bank Ltd               12-05-2023    16-05-2023    110% (i)         10-05-2023
United Insurance Co.
of Pakistan Ltd.              12-05-2023    16-05-2023    10% (i)          10-05-2023
Khyber Tobacco
 Company Ltd                  11-05-2023    17-05-2023    20% (B)          09-05-2023
Shifa International
Hospitals Ltd #               09-05-2023    18-05-2023                                    18-05-2023
Power Holding Ltd
Sukuk (PESC2)                 11-05-2023    18-05-2023
Atlas Battery Ltd #           12-05-2023    19-05-2023                                    19-05-2023
JS Bank Ltd #                 12-05-2023    19-05-2023                                    19-05-2023
Bannu Woollen 
Mills Ltd #                   12-05-2023    20-05-2023                                    20-05-2023
Janana De Malucho
 Textile Mills Ltd #          13-05-2023    20-05-2023                                    20-05-2023
Ghani Chemical
Industries Ltd $              18-05-2023    20-05-2023
Dawood Hercules
 Corporation Ltd #            16-05-2023    22-05-2023                                    22-05-2023
Cyan Ltd #                    16-05-2023    22-05-2023                                    22-05-2023
IGI Life Insurance Ltd #      16-05-2023    23-05-2023                                    23-05-2023
IGI Holdings Ltd #            16-05-2023    23-05-2023                                    23-05-2023
Systems Ltd                   17-05-2023    23-05-2023    50% (F)          15-05-2023     23-05-2023
Lucky Cement Ltd #            17-05-2023    24-05-2023                                    24-05-2023
GlaxoSmithKline
 Pakistan Ltd                 18-05-2023    24-05-2023    NIL                             24-05-2023
Image Pakistan Ltd #          18-05-2023    24-05-2023                                    24-05-2023
Jahangir Siddiqui &
Co. Ltd. #                    18-05-2023    25-05-2023                                    25-05-2023
Attock Cement
Pakistan Ltd #                18-05-2023    25-05-2023                                    25-05-2023
Universal Insurance Co        18-05-2023    25-05-2023                                    25-05-2023
Sanofi-Aventis
Pakistan Ltd                  19-05-2023    25-05-2023    NIL                             25-05-2023
Octopus Digital Ltd           19-05-2023    26-05-2023    15% (B)          17-05-2023     26-05-2023
Service GlobalF
ootwear Ltd #                 19-05-2023    26-05-2023                                    26-05-2023
Habib Insurance 
Co. Ltd                       16-05-2023    29-05-2023    12.5% (F)        12-05-2023     29-05-2023
Waves Home
Appliances Ltd                19-05-2023    29-05-2023    NIL                             29-05-2023
Waves Home
Appliances Ltd                19-05-2023    29-05-2023    NIL                             29-05-2023
Waves Corporation Ltd         19-05-2023    29-05-2023    NIL                             29-05-2023
Century Insurance
Company Ltd #                 21-05-2023    29-05-2023                                    29-05-2023
Shahtaj Sugar Mills Ltd #     22-05-2023    29-05-2023                                    29-05-2023
Avanceon Ltd                  22-05-2023    29-05-2023    15% (B)          18-05-2023     29-05-2023
Jubilee Spinning &
 Weaving Mills Ltd. #         22-05-2023    29-05-2023                                    29-05-2023
Johnson & Phillips
(Pakistan) Ltd #              22-05-2023    29-05-2023                                    29-05-2023
Packages Ltd #                23-05-2023    29-05-2023                                    29-05-2023
Fazal Cloth Mills
 Ltd #                        23-05-2023    30-05-2023                                    30-05-2023
Ideal Spinning 
Mills Ltd #                   23-05-2023    30-05-2023                                    30-05-2023
Shams Textile 
Mills Ltd #                   24-05-2023    30-05-2023                                    30-05-2023
Dawood Lawrencepur Ltd        24-05-2023    30-05-2023    NIL                             30-05-2023
Pakistan International
Container                     24-05-2023    30-05-2023    NIL                             30-05-2023
Ansari Sugar Mills Ltd        24-05-2023    30-05-2023    NIL                             30-05-2023
Loads Ltd #                   24-05-2023    30-05-2023                                    30-05-2023
Worldcall Telecom Ltd #       24-05-2023    31-05-2023                                    31-05-2023
Shakarganj Ltd #              25-05-2023    31-05-2023                                    31-05-2023
JS Bank Ltd                   29-05-2023    5-Jun-23      17% (R)          25-05-2023
Soneri Bank Ltd Term
Finance Certificate
(SNBLTFC3)                    24-05-2023    6-Jun-23
Atlas Honda Ltd               7-Jun-23      21-Jun-23     130% (F)         5-Jun-23        21-Jun-23
====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Book closure for Conversion of

Class B Shares to Ordinary Shares $

Final Book Closure **

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Dates of Closure of Books Annual General Meetings

Comments

1000 characters

Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Military reacts strongly

Army deployed in Islamabad, Punjab and KP

Miscreants will be brought to justice: PM

IK remanded in NAB custody for eight days

Special Technology Zones: FBR imposes conditions on importers

Cabinet approves sale of old chancery building in Washington

Exporters oppose ban on rice cultivation in various Sindh districts

TPS Guddu: PD against planned diversion of gas supply to urea factories

International tax conventions, deals: SC says role of state more of an implementer than an interpreter

Power supply to Dasu affectees: Pesco accused of being uncooperative

Read more stories