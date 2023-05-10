AVN 61.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.08%)
May 10, 2023
Nikkei falls from 16-month peak on profit taking, US inflation print in focus

Reuters Published May 10, 2023 Updated May 10, 2023 11:55am
TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average dropped from a 16-month peak on Wednesday, as cautious investors took profits ahead of crucial U.S. inflation data that could influence the path for the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy.

At the same time, domestic earnings continued to produce outsized winners and losers, with department store operator Marui Group surging as much as 21%, while Mitsubishi Motors finished down 9.83% after forecasting a drop in profit.

The Tokyo Stock Exchange’s iron and steel subindex flipped from being the best performing sector in the morning to the worst performer, after poor results from Nippon Steel snowballed with earlier earnings disappointment from Pacific Metals. Stocks in both companies dropped in excess of 10% at their lowest points.

Japanese shares end lower amid stronger yen, US bank jitters

The Nikkei ended down 0.41% at 29,122.18. On Tuesday, it had surged 1% to close at its highest level since January 2022.

The broader Topix fell 0.55% to 2,085.91. It closed at its highest since September 2021 on Tuesday.

Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda’s comment to lawmakers that it was too early to discuss a disposal of the central bank’s ETF holdings buoyed stocks briefly in the early afternoon, before sellers came back in.

“Today, we’re seeing the retracement of some of Tuesday’s strong rise, which has created an environment that’s ripe for profit taking,” said Maki Sawada, a strategist at Nomura Securities.

“Domestic earnings are certainly a key focus for the market this week, but so are U.S. inflation readings.”

The reporting season reaches a crescendo this week. Close to 300 companies report earnings on Wednesday, climbing to almost 500 on Thursday, and reaching a peak at more than 1,000 companies on Friday.

Toyota Motor rose as much as 2.5% after posting favourable financial results mid-afternoon, but gains faded to just 0.78% by the close.

