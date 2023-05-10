AVN 61.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-2.31%)
PTI MPAs organise a noisy protest inside Sindh PA

Recorder Report Published 10 May, 2023 06:03am
KARACHI: The PTI legislators on Tuesday rattled the Sindh Assembly with a noisy protest against the PDM rule in the country and chanted slogans in support of the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP).

The protesting lawmakers gathered in front of the speaker’s chair, chanting slogans “step up Chief Justice we are with you,” “save the Constitution,” and “save the country.” Deputy Speaker Rehana Leghari also got annoyed over the PTI protest, saying they haven’t learnt parliamentary norms despite five years in the assembly.

She postponed the proceedings for 10 minutes. After the protest, the PTI lawmakers walked out of the house. Soon after, Sindh Information Minister, Sharjeel Inam Memon stood up from his seat and criticized PTI Chairman, Imran Khan and former Chief Justice, Saqib Nisar.

During the questions and answers session, Syeda Shehla Raza, the Sindh Women Development told the house that the government has its safe houses in 23 districts with six complaint cells, which registered about 5000 cases in the province.

The department is widely active on protecting women’s rights and against the domestic and other sorts of violence they are subject to. The complaint cells filed 242 cases in 2022, she replied and said that the department also provides a legal aid. She said that the department has also carried out surgeries of two women at the Jinnah Hospital, as each cost Rs2 million. She informed the legislature that her department has successfully completed all of its projects. Shehla Raza said that her department will lend 500 women with loans. To a question, she said that complaints against women violence will be filed indiscriminately.

PPP’s Sharmila Faruqui tabled an adjournment motion on the climate change. Ismail Rahoo, the Sindh Environment Minister acknowledged that the motion has its importance since the climate change has negative impacts on the country.

The Deputy Speaker gave a ruling that the house will discuss the motion for two hours on next Monday. Nand Kumar of the GDA also tabled a private resolution on exploiting flare gas reservoirs for a transport purpose.

