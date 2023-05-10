AVN 61.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-2.31%)
US Mission issues alert for American citizens

Recorder Report Published 10 May, 2023 06:03am
ISLAMABAD: The United States Mission in Islamabad on Tuesday issued an alert to the American citizens, advising them to exercise heightened vigilance and avoid locations with large crowds as well as to review their personal security plans in the wake of widespread protests following attest of PTI chairman Imran Khan.

“The US Embassy is monitoring earlier reports of clashes between demonstrators and police in Islamabad and also sporadic demonstrations underway or being planned elsewhere throughout Pakistan. Because of potential traffic disruptions and restrictions, US Embassy Islamabad has cancelled all consular appointments for tomorrow, May 10, 2023,” read an alert posted on the US Embassy’s website.

Through the message, the US Embassy advised the US citizens to exercise heightened vigilance and avoid locations with large crowds, review their personal security plans, carry identification and follow requests from law enforcement. “Be aware of your surroundings. Monitor local media for updates,” the message further read.

Earlier in the day, former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan was arrested by Rangers personnel from Islamabad High Court (IHC) on a warrant issued for his arrest by National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

Violent protests erupted in various cities, including Rawalpindi and Islamabad soon after the arrest of the PTI chairman.

