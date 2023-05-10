AVN 61.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-2.31%)
ISEM Expo to start from Friday

Recorder Report Published 10 May, 2023 06:03am
LAHORE: Second International Solar Energy Meet (ISEM) Expo, Pakistan's premium electronics and electrical exhibition, would start from Friday (May 12) at Expo Centre Lahore, which will be attended by the local and international energy and power sector experts, primarily working in renewable power with focus on solar power generation.

The expo will be held May 12-14 from the platform of White Paper Summits and Federal Energy Minister Khurram Dastgir Khan would inaugurate it.

White Paper Summits in a strategic partnership with the Institution of Electrical and Electronics Engineers Pakistan would also organise a conference with 11 expert speakers as one of the main events of the three days in which these speakers will share their case studies, technical presentation and latest insights on the problems and solutions addressing the power and renewable energy sector of Pakistan.

The organisers were expecting over 8000 attendees during the three days event and including the top international and local exhibitors, acclaimed technical expert speakers. The event would provide unlimited business networking opportunities, besides business-to-business deals.

The organisers believed that the expo was an ideal meeting place for global and local stakeholders, C-level executives, leading industry experts, manufacturers and suppliers, decision makers, policy makers and government officials who were shaping the future of the solar energy sector in Pakistan.

It would focus on off-grid and on-grid solar PV applications, solar financing, solar investments, PV modules and hybrid systems, battery and storage technologies, inverters and solar structural systems, they added.

