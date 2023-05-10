AVN 61.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-2.31%)
BAFL 30.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.01%)
BOP 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.08%)
CNERGY 3.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.87%)
DFML 10.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-5.98%)
DGKC 47.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.43%)
EPCL 44.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.27%)
FCCL 11.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.25%)
FFL 6.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.07%)
FLYNG 5.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.84%)
GGL 10.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.87%)
HUBC 70.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.23%)
HUMNL 5.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.47%)
KAPCO 23.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.57%)
KEL 1.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.02%)
LOTCHEM 23.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-2.88%)
MLCF 27.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.14%)
NETSOL 73.67 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-2.81%)
OGDC 80.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-2.25%)
PAEL 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.87%)
PIBTL 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.82%)
PPL 61.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.68 (-2.65%)
PRL 13.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.91%)
SILK 1.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-5.56%)
SNGP 42.24 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.33%)
TELE 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.65%)
TPLP 12.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-3.22%)
TRG 104.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 12.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.33%)
BR100 4,195 Decreased By -16.3 (-0.39%)
BR30 14,598 Decreased By -36 (-0.25%)
KSE100 41,374 Decreased By -455.7 (-1.09%)
KSE30 14,939 Decreased By -175.8 (-1.16%)
Brecorder Logo
May 10, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report Published 10 May, 2023 06:03am
Follow us

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

====================================================================================================
                                                           Dividend        BC-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure          Bonus/            Date              EOGM
                                   From          To         Right          Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
Habib Insurance Co. Ltd #       03-05-2023    10-05-2023                                  10-05-2023
BankIslami Pakistan Ltd #       04-05-2023    10-05-2023                                  10-05-2023
Atlas Battery Ltd               08-05-2023    10-05-2023   225% (i)         04-05-2023
Baluchistan Wheels Ltd          08-05-2023    10-05-2023   20% (ii)         04-05-2023
Dawood Hercules
 Corporation Ltd                09-05-2023    10-05-2023   150% (i)         05-05-2023
Pak Modarba 1st **              10-05-2023    10-05-2023
KASB Modaraba **                10-05-2023    10-05-2023
Lucky Core Industries Ltd #     04-05-2023    11-05-2023                                  11-05-2023
Faysal Bank Ltd #               04-05-2023    11-05-2023                                  11-05-2023
Pakistan Paper
Products Ltd #                  05-05-2023    11-05-2023                                  11-05-2023
Towellers Ltd                   09-05-2023    11-05-2023   30% (i)          05-05-2023
Habib Bank Ltd                  09-05-2023    11-05-2023   15% (i)          05-05-2023
OLP Financial
Services Pak Ltd                10-05-2023    12-05-2023   20% (i)          08-05-2023
Allied Bank Ltd                 10-05-2023    12-05-2023   25% (i)          08-05-2023
The Hub Power
Company Ltd                     10-05-2023    12-05-2023   27.5% (iii)      08-05-2023
Oil & Gas Development
 Company Ltd                    10-05-2023    12-05-2023   18% (iii)        08-05-2023
Ittehad Chemicals Limted        10-05-2023    12-05-2023   10% (ii)         08-05-2023
Biafo Industries Ltd            10-05-2023    12-05-2023   23% (i)          08-05-2023
MCB Bank Ltd                    10-05-2023    12-05-2023   60% (i)          08-05-2023
Fauji Fertilizer
Company Ltd                     10-05-2023    12-05-2023   42.6% (i)        08-05-2023
Rafhan Maize Products
Company Ltd                     10-05-2023    12-05-2023   750% (i)         08-05-2023
Cherat Packaging Ltd            10-05-2023    12-05-2023   10% (i) 5% (B)   08-05-2023
Crescent Cotton Mills Ltd #     05-05-2023    15-05-2023                                  15-05-2023
Cherat Cement
Company Ltd                     11-05-2023    15-05-2023   15% (i)          09-05-2023
Ghani Value Glass Ltd           11-05-2023    15-05-2023   20% (i)          09-05-2023
Bestway Cement Ltd              12-05-2023    15-05-2023   50% (iii)        10-05-2023
EFU Life Assurance Ltd          13-05-2023    15-05-2023   15% (i)          11-05-2023
EFU General
 Insurance Ltd                  13-05-2023    15-05-2023   15% (i)          11-05-2023
C rescent Textile Mills L td.   09-05-2023    16-05-2023                                  16-05-2023
Al-Abid Silk Mills Ltd #        10-05-2023    16-05-2023                                  16-05-2023
United Bank Ltd                 12-05-2023    16-05-2023   110% (i)         10-05-2023
United Insurance
 Co. of Pakistan Ltd.           12-05-2023    16-05-2023   10% (i)          10-05-2023
Khyber Tobacco
 Company Ltd                    11-05-2023    17-05-2023   20% (B)          09-05-2023
Shifa International
Hospitals Ltd #                 09-05-2023    18-05-2023                                  18-05-2023
Power Holding Ltd
Sukuk (PESC2)                   11-05-2023    18-05-2023
JS Bank Ltd #                   12-05-2023    19-05-2023                                  19-05-2023
Atlas Battery Ltd #             12-05-2023    19-05-2023                                  19-05-2023
Bannu Woollen Mills Ltd #       12-05-2023    20-05-2023                                  20-05-2023
Janana De Malucho
 Textile Mills Ltd #            13-05-2023    20-05-2023                                  20-05-2023
Cyan Ltd #                      16-05-2023    22-05-2023                                  22-05-2023
Dawood Hercules
Corporation Ltd #               16-05-2023    22-05-2023                                  22-05-2023
IGI Holdings Ltd #              16-05-2023    23-05-2023                                  23-05-2023
IGI Life Insurance Ltd #        16-05-2023    23-05-2023                                  23-05-2023
Systems Ltd                     17-05-2023    23-05-2023   50% (F)          15-05-2023    23-05-2023
Lucky Cement Ltd #              17-05-2023    24-05-2023                                  24-05-2023
Image Pakistan Ltd #            18-05-2023    24-05-2023                                  24-05-2023
GlaxoSmithKline Pakistan Ltd    18-05-2023    24-05-2023   NIL                            24-05-2023
Attock Cement Pakistan Ltd #    18-05-2023    25-05-2023                                  25-05-2023
Universal Insurance Co          18-05-2023    25-05-2023                                  25-05-2023
Jahangir Siddiqui & Co. Ltd. #  18-05-2023    25-05-2023                                  25-05-2023
Sanofi-Aventis Pakistan Ltd     19-05-2023    25-05-2023   NIL                            25-05-2023
Service GlobalFootwear Ltd #    19-05-2023    26-05-2023                                  26-05-2023
Octopus Digital Ltd             19-05-2023    26-05-2023   15% (B)          17-05-2023    26-05-2023
Habib Insurance Co. Ltd         16-05-2023    29-05-2023   12.5% (F)        12-05-2023    29-05-2023
Waves Home Appliances Ltd       19-05-2023    29-05-2023   NIL                            29-05-2023
Waves Corporation Ltd           19-05-2023    29-05-2023   NIL                            29-05-2023
Waves Home Appliances Ltd       19-05-2023    29-05-2023   NIL                            29-05-2023
Century Insurance
 Company Ltd #                  21-05-2023    29-05-2023                                  29-05-2023
Johnson & Phillips
 (Pakistan) Ltd #               22-05-2023    29-05-2023                                  29-05-2023
Jubilee Spinning &
Weaving Mills Ltd. #            22-05-2023    29-05-2023                                  29-05-2023
Avanceon Ltd                    22-05-2023    29-05-2023   15% (B)          18-05-2023    29-05-2023
Shahtaj Sugar Mills Ltd #       22-05-2023    29-05-2023                                  29-05-2023
Packages Ltd #                  23-05-2023    29-05-2023                                  29-05-2023
Ideal Spinning Mills Ltd #      23-05-2023    30-05-2023                                  30-05-2023
Fazal Cloth Mills Ltd #         23-05-2023    30-05-2023                                  30-05-2023
Shams Textile Mills Ltd #       24-05-2023    30-05-2023                                  30-05-2023
Dawood Lawrencepur Ltd          24-05-2023    30-05-2023   NIL                            30-05-2023
Ansari Sugar Mills Ltd          24-05-2023    30-05-2023   NIL                            30-05-2023
Pakistan International 
Container                       24-05-2023    30-05-2023   NIL                            30-05-2023
PAKISTAN INT.CONTAINER
TERMINAL                        24-05-2023    30-05-2023                                  30-05-2023
JS Bank Ltd                     29-05-2023    5-Jun-23     17% (R)          25-05-2023
Soneri Bank Ltd Term
Finance Certificate
(SNBLTFC3)                      24-05-2023    6-Jun-23
Atlas Honda Ltd                 7-Jun-23      21-Jun-23    130% (F)           5-Jun-23     21-Jun-23
====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Final Book Closure **

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Dates of Closure of Books Annual General Meetings

Comments

1000 characters

Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

IHC declares IK’s arrest on court premises legal

Workers told to take to streets: PTI says IK ‘abducted’ by Rangers

EU emphasises ‘restraint and sincere dialogue’

Govt set to repay or roll over $3.7bn debt

Mobile broadband suspended across country

Soghri exploration licence: ECC approves grant of more free area to OGDCL

Comments sought for settling PSO’s dues in non-cash way

Prime electricity users: APTMA seeks new power tariff structure

Dar commends Chinese support on multiple fronts

Two petitions against IK: hearing on 19th

Read more stories