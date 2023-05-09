PM orders urgent steps to address flour crisis in KP

ISLAMABAD: Taking notice of the flour crisis in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday has ordered the authorities to take measures to address the issue on urgent basis.

Prime Minister Shehbaz, who is currently in the United Kingdom, issued these directives after having a telephonic conversation with his Special Assistant and PML-N President, KP chapter, Engineer Amir Muqam.

Amir Muqam apprised the prime minister of the concerns of the province’s people about flour crisis in a telephonic contact from Uzbekistan. Taking immediate action, PM Shehbaz also ordered an investigation into the flour crisis. He said “the problem of the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is our problem.”