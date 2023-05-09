Sindh minister thanks people for ‘reposing confidence in PPP’

KARACHI: Sindh Minister of Information, Transport and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon thanked the people of Sindh for their full confidence in the Pakistan People’s Party, which emerged victorious in local government polls throughout the province.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, he said that the local bodies’ elections phase had been completed transparently without any adverse events throughout the province.

Memon added that law enforcement agencies along with police personnel were present during the elections. He stated the people of Sindh had expressed their full confidence in the Pakistan People’s Party.

Memon said that PPP leadership Asif Ali Zardari, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, and the Sindh government had received the public support.

The citizens of Karachi expressed their confidence by voting for the PPP, Memon added. He said that the development work happening in Karachi is remarkable, featuring the construction of bridges, underpasses, and the removal of garbage, while new buses are also operative.

Memon highlighted that it was the result of this performance that the people voted for the PPP.

He said that during the SCO summit, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari went to India. Pakistan followed diplomatic values strictly, and Shah Mehmood Qureshi stated that Bilawal should go. Memon said that Bilawal Bhutto raised Pakistan’s position on Samjhauta Express terrorism, and the Kashmir issue. Other leaders of PTI criticized Bilawal Bhutto’s visit, while the BJP party fixed the money of the Foreign Minister’s head.

Memon appreciated the courage and bravery of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for presenting Pakistan’s position: it was the courage and bravery of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, who, despite the ruling party BJP putting a price on the head, went to India, and presented Pakistan’s stance in the land of the Butcher of Gujarat.

The Sindh Information Minister accused PTI of taking funding from India and Israel. He said that Imran Khan’s regime caused Pakistan to suffer isolation. He specified that PTI members criticize Bilawal Bhutto’s visit because they want chaos in the country.

He accused former CJP Saqib Nisar of giving favourable decisions for Imran Khan. He said that Saqib Nisar and his son are selling PTI tickets for money. It is clear from Saqib Nisar’s action that his decisions were also controversial. He demanded that these decisions should be reversed and a commission should be formed to inquire into these decisions.

He said that NAB issued notices to Imran Khan and his wife in the Toshakhana case. On which Imran Khan went to court, the notice was declared illegal and it was said that NAB does not have the authority to call them. He said that Justice Waqar Seth had said that NAB and FIA should inquire about BRT, but instead of an inquiry, the relief of a stay order was given to them.

He said that Imran Khan did not want to be searched even in the case of foreign funding; he did not want to be accounted for in Toshakhana. When the police go to arrest him, his workers attack the police, throw stones and petrol bombs. One law for Imran Khan and another law for others is not acceptable. The law should be equal for all.

He said that during the elections in India, PTI members were praying for the success of Narendra Modi. Imran Khan was campaigning and tweeting in his support. Imran Khan not only openly supported Goldsmith but also provided funding, during the London Mayoral elections. New traditions of support for Imran Khan are being created, he said.

In response to a question, he said that the expression of making hands together is the culture of Sindh which shows humility. One would be of less intelligent to criticize the folding of hands in humility, reluctance and respect for others. Joining hands with humility and humility is the culture of Sindh and we will protect this culture till death.

In response to another question, he alleged that Jamaat-e-Islami’s only job is to tell lies. He asked why the money that Jamaat-e-Islami spent on its publicity was not spent on the people of Karachi.