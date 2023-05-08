AVN 63.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-1.64%)
BAFL 30.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.84%)
BOP 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.54%)
CNERGY 3.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.57%)
DFML 10.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-4.18%)
DGKC 47.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-3.57%)
EPCL 45.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.85%)
FCCL 11.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.28%)
FFL 6.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.88%)
FLYNG 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.66%)
GGL 10.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-4.62%)
HUBC 70.81 Decreased By ▼ -2.69 (-3.66%)
HUMNL 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.53%)
KAPCO 23.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.76%)
KEL 1.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 24.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.04%)
MLCF 27.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.65%)
NETSOL 75.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-2.36%)
OGDC 82.09 Decreased By ▼ -4.09 (-4.75%)
PAEL 10.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.56%)
PIBTL 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
PPL 63.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-2.18%)
PRL 14.16 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.07%)
SILK 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.54%)
SNGP 42.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-3.32%)
TELE 7.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-6%)
TPLP 13.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-6.68%)
TRG 104.26 Decreased By ▼ -3.26 (-3.03%)
UNITY 12.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.26%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 4,211 Decreased By -76.8 (-1.79%)
BR30 14,634 Decreased By -422.1 (-2.8%)
KSE100 41,829 Decreased By -412.5 (-0.98%)
KSE30 15,115 Decreased By -293.1 (-1.9%)
Gulf markets end mixed on economic concerns

Reuters Published 08 May, 2023 07:31pm
Stock markets in the Gulf ended mixed on Monday as traders fretted over global and local economic developments and a string of weak corporate earnings weighed on sentiment.

In Abu Dhabi, the index eased 0.2%, hit by a 2.4% slide in Alpha Dhabi Holding.

The Abu Dhabi stock market came under pressure as traders were still considering whether to lock in gains after April’s modest rebound, Fadi Reyad, Chief Market Analyst at CAPEX.com, said.

Major Gulf bourses mixed ahead of Fed rate decision

“While limited catalysts left the market without clear support, a strong rebound in oil prices could help limit losses and even reverse the market’s direction.”

Oil prices - a catalyst for the Gulf’s financial markets - rose almost 3% on Monday as US recession fears eased and some traders took the view that a crude price slide was overdone after three straight weekly declines for the first time since November.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index reversed early losses to finish flat.

Dubai’s main share index also ended flat.

In Qatar, the index added 0.4%, with Commercial Bank climbing 3.2%.

However, the index’s gains were limited by a 0.8% fall in petrochemical maker Industries Qatar after it reported a sharp decline in quarterly net profit.

Elsewhere, Qatar Aluminum Manufacturing Company retreated 2.6% on weak first-quarter earnings.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index rebounded 2.4%, ending five sessions of losses, as most of the stocks on the index were in positive territory including Abu Qir Fertilizers and Chemicals, which closed 9.4% higher.

SAUDI ARABIA was flat at 11,256

ABU DHABI fell 0.2% to 9,691

DUBAI was flat at 3,583

QATAR gained 0.4% to 10,716

EGYPT rose 2.4% to 17,643

BAHRAIN rose 0.7% to 1,914

OMAN down 0.8% to 4,681

KUWAIT declined 0.7% to 7,725

