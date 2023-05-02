AVN 65.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.67%)
BAFL 29.70 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.03%)
BOP 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.35%)
CNERGY 3.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.92%)
DFML 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.68%)
DGKC 46.80 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (4%)
EPCL 45.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.26%)
FCCL 12.21 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.24%)
FFL 6.73 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (6.15%)
FLYNG 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.44%)
GGL 11.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 72.12 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.45%)
HUMNL 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.82%)
KAPCO 24.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.45%)
KEL 1.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.02%)
LOTCHEM 25.41 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (3.13%)
MLCF 28.52 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (3.45%)
NETSOL 77.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.15%)
OGDC 85.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-0.88%)
PAEL 10.72 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.9%)
PIBTL 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.77%)
PPL 65.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.28%)
PRL 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.38%)
SILK 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (8.11%)
SNGP 40.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.98%)
TELE 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.28%)
TPLP 14.46 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.63%)
TRG 108.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.5%)
UNITY 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.84%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.71%)
BR100 4,222 Increased By 4.8 (0.11%)
BR30 14,956 Decreased By -72.4 (-0.48%)
KSE100 41,982 Increased By 400.8 (0.96%)
KSE30 15,355 Decreased By -21.4 (-0.14%)
Brecorder Logo
May 02, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Major Gulf bourses mixed ahead of Fed rate decision

Reuters Published 02 May, 2023 02:08pm
Follow us

Major stock markets in the Gulf were mixed in early trade on Tuesday as investors await this week’s interest rate decision by the US Federal Reserve.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index added 0.2%, with Retal Urban Development Co losing 0.8% and oil giant Saudi Aramco declining 0.7%.

The Fed is predicted to raise rates by another 25 basis points Wednesday.

The US central bank has raised its policy rate by 475 basis points since March last year from the near-zero level to the current 4.75%-5.00% range.

Most Gulf Cooperation Council countries, including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar, have their currencies pegged to the US dollar and follow the Fed’s policy moves closely, exposing the region to a direct impact from monetary tightening in the world’s largest economy.

However, Saudi National Bank (SNB) added 0.5%, after reporting a rise in first-quarter net profit.

In Abu Dhabi, the index dropped 0.3%, on course to extend losses from the previous session.

Most Gulf markets fall as Fed seen hiking rates

Oil prices - a key catalyst for the Gulf’s financial markets - fell in Asian trade, extending losses seen in the previous session, as weak economic data from China and expectations of a US interest rate increase weigh on the market.

Dubai’s main share index gained 0.5%, with utility firm Dubai Electricity and Water Authority advancing 1.6%.

The Qatari benchmark firmed 0.1%.

Gulf stock markets MENA

Comments

1000 characters

Major Gulf bourses mixed ahead of Fed rate decision

Intra-day update: rupee records marginal gain against US dollar

Silkbank to formally pursue potential merger with UBL

UN says Taliban envoy can meet Pakistan, China ministers next week

IMF raises Asia’s economic forecast on China recovery, warns of risks

Palestinian Khader Adnan dies in Israeli prison

IMF says more vulnerabilities in banking sector may be exposed

PM seeks to jolt DMAs out of complacency

Govt urged to initiate process of appointing new Nepra chairman

FED on tobacco products: Govt may get additional revenue of Rs60bn

KP CM places key demands before PM

Read more stories