AVN 63.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-2.03%)
BAFL 30.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.9%)
BOP 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.28%)
CNERGY 3.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.57%)
DFML 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.73%)
DGKC 47.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.67 (-3.38%)
EPCL 45.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.72%)
FCCL 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.2%)
FFL 6.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.56%)
FLYNG 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.82%)
GGL 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-4.07%)
HUBC 70.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.80 (-3.81%)
HUMNL 5.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.81%)
KAPCO 23.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.97%)
KEL 1.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.51%)
LOTCHEM 24.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.88%)
MLCF 27.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-2.51%)
NETSOL 75.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-2.32%)
OGDC 82.10 Decreased By ▼ -4.08 (-4.73%)
PAEL 10.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.19%)
PIBTL 3.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 63.38 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-2.04%)
PRL 14.14 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.93%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.42%)
SNGP 42.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-3.66%)
TELE 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-6.52%)
TPLP 13.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-7.18%)
TRG 104.15 Decreased By ▼ -3.37 (-3.13%)
UNITY 12.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.87%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 4,211 Decreased By -76.8 (-1.79%)
BR30 14,634 Decreased By -422.1 (-2.8%)
KSE100 41,829 Decreased By -412.5 (-0.98%)
KSE30 15,115 Decreased By -293.1 (-1.9%)
Brecorder Logo
May 08, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PPP leads in Karachi local government by-elections

  • Unofficial results claim PPP won in 7 out of 11 union committees
BR Web Desk Published May 8, 2023 Updated May 8, 2023 03:18pm
Follow us

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) emerged as the largest party in local government by-election in Sindh that took place on Sunday, according to unofficial results reported by Radio Pakistan.

Overall, the largest number of seats in local government polls in Karachi were secured by PPP with 98 UCs followed by JI with 89 seats and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) with 42 seats.

As per reports, PPP won from seven out of eleven union committees (UCs) in Karachi, while four UCs were bagged by Jamaat-e-Islami (JI).

PPP also won two out of four union councils in Hyderabad. It bagged a majority in all the districts where elections were held.

Sindh LG polls by-elections: Polling ends, vote-count underway in 24 Sindh districts

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has, so far, announced the result of 240 seats out of the total 246 across the city.

PPP Co-Chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari expressed gratitude over his party’s success.

“From Karachi to Kashmore, people have once again reposed faith in the People’s Party: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari,” stated a tweet from PPP’s official account. “It is a historical achievement that all the district chairmen including Karachi and Hyderabad will be from PPP.”

Sindh LG polls: PPP emerges as largest party in Karachi with 93 seats

Responsibilities have increased on the shoulders of the party and serving the people without discrimination is its slogan, the foreign minister said.

The LG by-elections took place on Sunday throughout the province. The polling began at 8 am and continued uninterrupted till 5 pm. The ECP had set up 302 polling stations in 172 buildings across the districts.

The elections took place in several union councils of Karachi, including UC-1 and UC-2 Orangi town, UC-8 Mominabad in district West, UC-2 Korangi, UC-8 Landhi, and UC-2 of Shah Faisal town in Korangi district, as well as UC-4 and 13 New Karachi, UC-6 North Nazimabad of district central.

In district Kemari, the election was held on UC-2 Baldia Town along with UC-2 Layari town of district South.

Earlier, the ECP released the party position after re-poll results in 15 districts of Sindh during LG polls on March 27. The ECP has put strict security measures in place to ensure a peaceful election.

elections LG polls by elections polls election campaign Sindh LG polls election date Karachi LG polls

Comments

1000 characters
Parvez May 08, 2023 03:40pm
It would have really looked suspicious if they had won all eleven seats......
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

PPP leads in Karachi local government by-elections

KSE-100 Index falls over 450 points as bears make comeback

Intra-day update: rupee dips marginally against US dollar

Fauji Fertilizer says power disruption to affect urea production

China seeks ‘new fields’ of cooperation with Pakistan military

Second blast near Sikh shrine in India

Three dead after fighter jet crashes into house in northern India

Babar Azam says Pakistan ‘in good position’ for World Cup after NZ mauling

BoI seeks to cut red tape to woo global investors

Dividends to shareholders: PSBA approaches SECP against listed companies

Read more stories