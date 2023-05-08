PPP leads in Karachi local government by-elections

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) emerged as the largest party in local government by-election in Sindh that took place on Sunday, according to unofficial results reported by Radio Pakistan.

Overall, the largest number of seats in local government polls in Karachi were secured by PPP with 98 UCs followed by JI with 89 seats and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) with 42 seats.

As per reports, PPP won from seven out of eleven union committees (UCs) in Karachi, while four UCs were bagged by Jamaat-e-Islami (JI).

PPP also won two out of four union councils in Hyderabad. It bagged a majority in all the districts where elections were held.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has, so far, announced the result of 240 seats out of the total 246 across the city.

PPP Co-Chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari expressed gratitude over his party’s success.

“From Karachi to Kashmore, people have once again reposed faith in the People’s Party: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari,” stated a tweet from PPP’s official account. “It is a historical achievement that all the district chairmen including Karachi and Hyderabad will be from PPP.”

Responsibilities have increased on the shoulders of the party and serving the people without discrimination is its slogan, the foreign minister said.

The LG by-elections took place on Sunday throughout the province. The polling began at 8 am and continued uninterrupted till 5 pm. The ECP had set up 302 polling stations in 172 buildings across the districts.

The elections took place in several union councils of Karachi, including UC-1 and UC-2 Orangi town, UC-8 Mominabad in district West, UC-2 Korangi, UC-8 Landhi, and UC-2 of Shah Faisal town in Korangi district, as well as UC-4 and 13 New Karachi, UC-6 North Nazimabad of district central.

In district Kemari, the election was held on UC-2 Baldia Town along with UC-2 Layari town of district South.

Earlier, the ECP released the party position after re-poll results in 15 districts of Sindh during LG polls on March 27. The ECP has put strict security measures in place to ensure a peaceful election.