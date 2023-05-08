AVN 64.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.4%)
BAFL 31.02 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (2.55%)
BOP 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.16%)
CNERGY 3.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.29%)
DFML 11.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.04%)
DGKC 49.53 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (3.4%)
EPCL 45.59 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.51%)
FCCL 12.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.66%)
FFL 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.93%)
FLYNG 6.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 11.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.98%)
HUBC 73.68 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (3.12%)
HUMNL 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
KAPCO 23.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.63%)
KEL 1.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.51%)
LOTCHEM 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
MLCF 28.62 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.14%)
NETSOL 77.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.08%)
OGDC 86.17 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.8%)
PAEL 10.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.47%)
PIBTL 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
PPL 64.77 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.5%)
PRL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.57%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-5%)
SNGP 43.42 Increased By ▲ 2.22 (5.39%)
TELE 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.29%)
TPLP 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.54%)
TRG 107.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.06%)
UNITY 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.49%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.63%)
BR100 4,288 Increased By 8.9 (0.21%)
BR30 15,056 Increased By 150.7 (1.01%)
KSE100 42,242 Increased By 148.2 (0.35%)
KSE30 15,408 Increased By 48.8 (0.32%)
Brecorder Logo
May 08, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dollar on rates-watch as traders wait on loans data

Reuters Published 08 May, 2023 09:47am
Follow us

The dollar was catching its breath on Monday after dropping last week when the Federal Reserve hinted at an end to the U.S. rate increase cycle, with traders turning their focus to U.S. inflation and bank lending data for the week ahead.

Sterling, which hovered at $1.2633, just below an 11-month high hit on Friday, was also in traders’ minds ahead of an expected Bank of England rate increase on Thursday.

The euro, which has rallied nearly 16% from September lows, was losing a little bit of momentum at $1.1021 and has struggled to break resistance at $1.11.

The yen slipped slightly, reflecting Friday’s move higher in U.S. bond yields that followed strong jobs data.

The dollar/yen was last 0.2% higher at 135.05.

Last week the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank each raised rates by 25 basis points and offered varying degrees of caution about the outlook, which markets took as signals that rate rises are slowing or stopping.

Dollar falls after Fed signals pause; banking woes dent confidence

U.S. interest rate futures are pricing about a one-third chance of a rate cut as soon as July, according to the CME FedWatch tool - even though stronger-than-forecast U.S. jobs data released on Friday suggests that might be premature.

“The Fed has tended to guide away from the possibility of rate cuts this year, which is somewhat at odds with a rates market which is pricing in cuts,” HSBC analysts said in a note.

“If the Fed is proved right over the course of 2023, then it will make it harder for the dollar decline to extend,” the analysts wrote. “But for the time being, the market is likely to run with the theme of a peak in Fed rates justifying a clear peak in the dollar.”

The U.S. dollar index dropped for a second week in a row last week, losing about 0.4%. The Antipodean currencies also logged solid gains last week, but remain short of clear breaks into new territory.

The Aussie dollar was steady at $0.6749 in early trade but faces a hurdle around $0.68. The New Zealand dollar held at $0.6298, with resistance around $0.6365.

Later Monday, the Fed’s loan officer survey might show whether and how hard banks are tightening up on credit after three U.S. lenders failed over recent weeks - which could weigh on the dollar if it puts downward pressure on interest rates.

Traders will also be watching headlines from Capitol Hill as lawmakers attempt to negotiate an impasse over the looming U.S. debt ceiling, with the Treasury Secretary warning the government might be unable to pay debts by June 1.

U.S. inflation data is due on Wednesday.

“There is a risk that regional bank issues could escalate, posing a broader risk to the financial system and taking the dollar (higher),” said Standard Chartered’s head of G10 FX research, Steve Englander.

“However, the resilience of big banks makes that unlikely, in our view,” Englander said. “We think that the escalation of debt-ceiling concerns is a more likely source of risk-off dollar strength via demand for immediate dollar liquidity.”

US dollar dollar index Dollar rate dollar price

Comments

1000 characters

Dollar on rates-watch as traders wait on loans data

Qin, COAS discuss CPEC, other matters

Army chief, Afghan FM discuss security issues

Dividends to shareholders: PSBA approaches SECP against listed companies

MPD&SI proposes changes in NEP

FBR needs to work harder to help country sustain its ‘off grey list’ status

Sale of smuggled Iranian diesel causing huge revenue loss

2 solar projects in Punjab: NPCC suggests impact, facility assessment studies

FO censures Indian propaganda against Bilawal

CJP explains how judgements have moral authority

Yellen warns of ‘chaos’ if US fails to raise debt ceiling

Read more stories