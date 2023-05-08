Qin, COAS discuss CPEC, other matters

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir and Chinese State Councillor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang discussed issues of mutual interest including regional security and defence cooperation between the two countries.

According to the army’s media wing on Sunday, “during the meeting, the COAS reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to China-Pakistan Strategic relationship”.

The COAS also pledged full support for China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project, which is a vital component of China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). He also appreciated China’s unwavering support for Pakistan on regional and international issues.“

Foreign Minister Qin Gang underscored the importance of the longstanding strategic relationship between the brotherly nations and expressed his satisfaction over the progress made on the CPEC while reiterating China’s commitment to its timely completion. He also appreciated Pakistan’s efforts in maintaining regional peace and stability, especially the support of Pakistan Armed Forces for provision of security to Chinese nationals and projects in Pakistan.

The two dignitaries also discussed the evolving security situation in the region. The COAS acknowledged China’s role in promoting peace and stability in the region, and both sides agreed to enhance their existing cooperation in defence and security domains to effectively counter common security challenges.

The meeting concluded on a positive note, with both sides reiterating their resolve to further strengthen the time-tested, all-weather friendship between Pakistan and China.

