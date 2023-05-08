PPP leaders vow to strengthen party’s position in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter commemorated 16th death anniversary of the slain party leader Syed Qamar Abbas with pledge to rejuvenate the party at grassroots level in the provincial metropolis.

The anniversary was organized under the auspices of the Provincial Sports & Cultural Wing PPP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in Peshawar Press Club (PPC) with PPP former provincial president Engineer Mohammad Hamayun Khan in the chair here on Sunday.

Senior vice president Syed Ayub Shah, Divisional President Liaquat Shabab, Divisional President Kohat Jabbar Khattak, Khawaja Yawar Naseer, Amjad Khan Afridi, Anwar Zeb Comrade and others attended the ceremony.

Addressing the participants, Engineer Mohammad Hamayun Khan pledged that the party would be re-organized in the province before the general elections.

He said that today price-hike and unemployment have once again become the major issues of the nation and the party would have to wage a struggle against them.

He said that the present government has assumed the reign of power in difficult situation as due to the ineptness and incompetence of the PTI government, the economy of the country was deteriorated. He said that to bring the country out of the prevailing situation, the party would continue the mission of its martyred leaders.

Senior Vice President PPP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Syed Ayub Shah called for handing over of the party offices to active workers to revive the popularity of the party.

He dispelled the impression that PPP has become weakened in Peshawar and said that during the recent local bodies’ polls, the party candidate for the mayor slot secured over 27000 votes in the City district, which speaks of the confidence of the people in PPP.

