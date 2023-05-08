Pakistan, China to work for peaceful, stable Afghanistan: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Sunday said the 5th Trilateral Foreign Ministers’ Dialogue held in Islamabad on Saturday underscored the unwavering consensus of Pakistan and China to work for a peaceful, stable and prosperous Afghanistan in the interest of Afghan people.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said, “Unlocking economic potential of the region remains contingent on restoration of regional peace and stability. Investing in peace & stability through a collective & sustained focus will ensure win-win outcomes, including the success of initiatives aimed at greater regional connectivity & socio-economic progress.”