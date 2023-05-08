AVN 64.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.4%)
BAFL 31.02 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (2.55%)
BOP 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.16%)
CNERGY 3.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.29%)
DFML 11.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.04%)
DGKC 49.53 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (3.4%)
EPCL 45.59 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.51%)
FCCL 12.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.66%)
FFL 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.93%)
FLYNG 6.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 11.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.98%)
HUBC 73.68 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (3.12%)
HUMNL 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
KAPCO 23.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.63%)
KEL 1.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.51%)
LOTCHEM 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
MLCF 28.62 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.14%)
NETSOL 77.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.08%)
OGDC 86.17 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.8%)
PAEL 10.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.47%)
PIBTL 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
PPL 64.77 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.5%)
PRL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.57%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-5%)
SNGP 43.42 Increased By ▲ 2.22 (5.39%)
TELE 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.29%)
TPLP 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.54%)
TRG 107.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.06%)
UNITY 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.49%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.63%)
BR100 4,288 Increased By 8.9 (0.21%)
BR30 15,056 Increased By 150.7 (1.01%)
KSE100 42,242 Increased By 148.2 (0.35%)
KSE30 15,408 Increased By 48.8 (0.32%)
Brecorder Logo
May 08, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Sindh govt working on ‘self-reliance’ projects, says Sharjeel

Press Release Published 08 May, 2023 07:18am
Follow us

KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Information Sharjeel Inam Memon has said that the provincial government was working on self-reliance projects.

He said this while speaking to a delegation of the Foreign Media Journalists Association (FMJA), which called on him here on Saturday.

The delegation included journalists, working for the foreign media outlets, was led by its President Ashraf Khan.

The Minister Sharjeel Memon said that the provincial government had started working on the reconstruction project of 2.2 million houses damaged in the recent floods.

He said that the government had commenced a cheap, comfortable and good transport service to provide relief to the people of the province. He said that a safe and ideal Pink bus service had also been started for the woman.

Memon said that the provincial government was making all-out efforts for the provision of best services to the people.

The government had worked well in health, energy, education, agriculture, infrastructure and other sectors, he said adding that SIUT, Gambat Institute, NICVD, cyber-knife institute, and other health related centres were performing well.

The Information Minister said that an unprecedented legislation had been done to empower the woman in the province. He said that necessary steps were being taken for rights of the woman and children.

He said that Thar coal project of the provincial government in the field of energy was significant one.

The Minister, on the occasion, directed the officers of the Information department to fully facilitate the journalist community in discharging their professional responsibilities.

On the occasion, Information Secretary Sindh Nadeemur Rehman Memon, Director Admin Yousuf Kaboro, Director Press Information Hasan Asghar Naqvi, Director Advertisement Imtiaz Joyo, Director Planning and Development Fida Hussain Baladi, Deputy Director Sarang Latif Chandio and others officer were present.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Sharjeel Inam Memon Sindh’s uplift projects Sindh Information Minister

Comments

1000 characters

Sindh govt working on ‘self-reliance’ projects, says Sharjeel

Qin, COAS discuss CPEC, other matters

Army chief, Afghan FM discuss security issues

Dividends to shareholders: PSBA approaches SECP against listed companies

MPD&SI proposes changes in NEP

FBR needs to work harder to help country sustain its ‘off grey list’ status

Sale of smuggled Iranian diesel causing huge revenue loss

2 solar projects in Punjab: NPCC suggests impact, facility assessment studies

FO censures Indian propaganda against Bilawal

CJP explains how judgements have moral authority

Yellen warns of ‘chaos’ if US fails to raise debt ceiling

Read more stories