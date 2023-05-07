AVN 64.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.4%)
BAFL 31.02 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (2.55%)
BOP 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.16%)
CNERGY 3.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.29%)
DFML 11.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.04%)
DGKC 49.53 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (3.4%)
EPCL 45.59 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.51%)
FCCL 12.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.66%)
FFL 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.93%)
FLYNG 6.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 11.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.98%)
HUBC 73.68 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (3.12%)
HUMNL 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
KAPCO 23.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.63%)
KEL 1.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.51%)
LOTCHEM 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
MLCF 28.62 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.14%)
NETSOL 77.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.08%)
OGDC 86.17 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.8%)
PAEL 10.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.47%)
PIBTL 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
PPL 64.77 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.5%)
PRL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.57%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-5%)
SNGP 43.42 Increased By ▲ 2.22 (5.39%)
TELE 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.29%)
TPLP 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.54%)
TRG 107.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.06%)
UNITY 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.49%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.63%)
BR100 4,288 Increased By 8.9 (0.21%)
BR30 15,056 Increased By 150.7 (1.01%)
KSE100 42,242 Increased By 148.2 (0.35%)
KSE30 15,408 Increased By 48.8 (0.32%)
Brecorder Logo
May 07, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Islamabad, Kabul agree to remove trade barriers

Mushtaq Ghumman Published 07 May, 2023 03:21am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Afghanistan Saturday discussed ways and means to remove barriers to increase bilateral trade.

Federal Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar and his Afghan counterpart Haji Nooruddin Azizi jointly chaired a high-level formal meeting regarding bilateral trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan. The meeting was attended by senior officials from the ministries of commerce, customs, transport and finance from both sides.

Bilateral relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan are soaring due to variety of reasons including security issues which led to suspension of trade for many days recently and also in the past..

Afghan foreign minister to woo neighbours on rare visit

According to officials, various important aspects including customs cooperation, border management, bilateral trade, tariff reduction and issues related to pharmaceutical and meat industries were discussed in detail.

The issue of Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) is also on hold for the last several years due to some unfeasible demands of Kabul.

Both sides expressed their determination to strengthen trade relations and address the challenges facing trade relations between the two countries.

The ministers emphasized the importance of streamlined customs processes and effective border management to facilitate trade and enhance economic cooperation. He also emphasized the need to streamline and simplify trade procedures, with the aim of reducing barriers and ensuring a conducive environment for bilateral trade.

Official statement issued by the Commerce Ministry, the participants discussed increasing the trade volume between Pakistan and Afghanistan and expanding the range of trade goods.

Both Ministers recognized the importance of diversifying trade away from traditional commodities and exploring new avenues of economic cooperation. Additionally, improving infrastructure and connectivity to facilitate trade flow was discussed, said the statement.

Officials highlighted the potential benefits of investing in transport and logistics infrastructure, which would help boost trade and economic growth.

Both sides expressed their determination to address any challenges that hinder mutual trade and pledged to work together to make the trading environment more conducive. The meeting ended on a positive note, with the participants pledging to strengthen trade relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan and promote closer economic cooperation.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Afghanistan Kabul Syed Naveed Qamar Haji Nooruddin Azizi

Comments

1000 characters

Islamabad, Kabul agree to remove trade barriers

Election demand reiterated: IK to hold rallies from next week

Pakistan, China resolve to strengthen time-tested ties

Trilateral dialogue: Socioeconomic uplift tied to Afghan peace

PM attends coronation

Xi sends congratulatory message

Budget proposals: PSX for digitization of cash transactions

Peshawar terror incident: ECC approves Rs284.5m package for families of Shuhada, injured persons

Toshakhana case: IHC declares NAB call-up notices to IK, wife illegal

Time is not essence of contracts relating to immovable property: LHC

Read more stories