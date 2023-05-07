Court deferred indictment of Shahbaz Gill till 20th

ISLAMABAD: A local court, on Saturday, again deferred the indictment of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill in a sedition case filed against him till May 20.

Duty judge Arshad Mehmood heard the case. The Additional Sessions Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra was on leave. The court adjourned the hearing of the sedition case against Gill and co-accused Ammad Yousaf after it was informed that Gill is abroad as Lahore High Court (LHC) allowed him to go abroad for one month.

At the start of the hearing, Gill’s lawyer Ali Bukhari filed an application before the court seeking one-day exemption for his client from personal appearance before the court. He told the court that his client is currently out of country. The LHC had allowed his client to go abroad for a month.

The judge directed Gill’s counsel to attach copy of the LHC’s verdict with the exemption plea. Gill’s lawyer attached copy of the high court’s decision and the court approved his client’s exemption application.

Qaiser Imam, lawyer of Ammad Yousaf told the court that the Supreme Court has suspended the trial of the case to the extent of his client; therefore, grant another date for hearing of the case. The court after hearing arguments of lawyers of both the accused adjourned hearing of the case till May 20.

