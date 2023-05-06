AVN 64.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.29%)
Shehbaz interacts with King Charles III, PM Sunak

Published 06 May, 2023
LONDON: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif interacted with King Charles III and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on the sidelines of the meeting of other leaders of Commonwealth countries in London on Friday.

The prime minister felicitated both the British dignitaries for the excellent arrangements made for the elaborate two-day ceremonies being held to celebrate the coronation of the new King.

He also expressed deep appreciation for the UK’s generous assistance in the wake of the disastrous floods that struck Pakistan last year. He suggested that both countries needed to enhance the bilateral relations in various fields.

PM Shehbaz to visit UK to attend King Charles III's coronation

In this regard, the prime minister proposed the establishment of a joint commission that would be headed by the leaders of the two countries.

King Charles III and the British PM Rishi Sunak also showed their interest in further strengthening the bilateral relations between the two countries and praised the Pakistan community based in the UK for its role in the development of the UK.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif called on leaders of the Commonwealth countries to mark the accession of King Charles III as the dawn of a new era and the opening of new vistas and fresh avenues for the remarkable family of nations of the Commonwealth.

Speaking at a meeting of Commonwealth leaders, he urged the leaders to re-imagine and reinvigorate the Commonwealth and infuse it with ever greater synergy and an even stronger sense of purpose.

The prime minister also spoke of his government’s commitment to equipping the Pakistani youth with the right kind of skill sets and opportunities.

