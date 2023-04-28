PM Shehbaz to visit UK to attend King Charles III's coronation

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will visit the United Kingdom on May 6 to attend the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla.

He will participate in an event for Commonwealth leaders in London, Foreign Office (FO) Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said during the weekly presser.

“He is also expected to hold bilateral meetings with leaders participating in these celebrations,” she said.

"Pakistan and the UK shared a long history of relations strongly anchored in the dynamic Pakistani-British community," she added.

The spokesperson also said that Pakistan sees the British monarch and the royal family as friends of Pakistan and its people and looks forward to further strengthening of ties between the two nations.

PM Shehbaz had last visited the UK on September 19 and met King Charles III to offer his condolences over the passing of Queen Elizabeth.