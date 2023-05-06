AVN 64.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.29%)
LG polls: JI seeks deployment of personnel of LEAs

Recorder Report Published 06 May, 2023 06:23am
KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chapter chief Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has asked the Election Commission of Pakistan to ensure static deployment of the army and Rangers personnel at polling stations in connection with the May 7 local government elections in the remaining 11 union councils and 15 wards of the megacity.

Addressing a press conference, he here, he strongly condemned the Sindh government over ‘large scale’ transfer and postings in the Sindh police department and the administration, ahead of the local government elections in several areas.

He alleged that the government was mulling to rig the election with the help of the police and the administration. He warned that the EC) will also be exposed if it played the role of a facilitator for Sindh government.

He said that the JI will be taking part in the polls enthusiastically. He appealed the masses to cast their vote on the polling day as a massive turnout will make it difficult for the PPP to rig elections or temper results.

Talking about the census, he alleged that the 2017 census was a fraud. The results of a fraud census are of no use as a reference for ongoing census, he said.

The JI leader said that those political parties played a role to notify the 2017 census are responsible for the problems and unjust being faced by Karachiites. He asked that each and every person living in Karachi should be counted as Karachiite.

