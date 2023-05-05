AVN 64.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.46%)
BAFL 31.20 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (3.14%)
BOP 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.58%)
CNERGY 3.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 11.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.71%)
DGKC 48.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.42%)
EPCL 45.40 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
FCCL 12.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
FFL 6.48 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 6.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 11.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.98%)
HUBC 72.49 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (1.46%)
HUMNL 5.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.72%)
KAPCO 23.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.63%)
KEL 1.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 24.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.28%)
MLCF 28.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
NETSOL 78.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
OGDC 86.10 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.71%)
PAEL 10.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.37%)
PIBTL 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.77%)
PPL 64.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.16%)
PRL 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.92%)
SILK 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.17%)
SNGP 41.79 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.43%)
TELE 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.52%)
TPLP 14.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.47%)
TRG 108.50 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.7%)
UNITY 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.63%)
BR100 4,281 Increased By 2.5 (0.06%)
BR30 14,990 Increased By 84.8 (0.57%)
KSE100 42,164 Increased By 69.8 (0.17%)
KSE30 15,372 Increased By 12.7 (0.08%)
Brecorder Logo
May 05, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold flat; set for weekly jump on hopes of Fed pause, banking woes

Reuters Published 05 May, 2023 10:11am
Follow us

Gold prices were flat on Friday but were set for their biggest weekly gain in nearly two months, as hopes of a pause in the US Federal Reserve’s interest rate hike cycle and banking worries bolstered the safe-haven metal’s appeal.

Spot gold was little changed at $2,050.29 per ounce by 0208 GMT, but it was up 3% for the week. US gold futures were up 0.2% at $2,060.10.

On Thursday, prices jumped to $2,072.19, just shy of a record high of $2,072.49 hit in 2020, after the Fed signalled a likely pause in interest rate hikes. “Given the reminder that the Fed are data dependant and not considering cutting rates this year.

Traders will actively seek weak data from the US to justify potential (rate) cuts,“ said Matt Simpson, a senior market analyst at City Index.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell pushed back on market expectations of rate cuts this year and highlighted it would watch incoming data to determine future monetary policy decisions.

PacWest Bancorp’s decision to explore strategic options sparked investor worries of a widening financial crisis.

Mounting risks to the US economy have also supported strong investor demand into gold as they sought haven assets, ANZ said in a note.

Economic uncertainty and lower rates boost demand for the zero-yield asset.

The dollar index was set for a weekly drop, making gold more attractive for overseas buyers. Investors are awaiting the US Labor Department’s non-farm payrolls (NFP) data due at 1230 GMT.

“We expect dollar bears to bounce at the whiff of soft employment data which could send gold higher… A strong report could be a concern for gold bulls,” Simpson added.

Gold, silver hit new highs

Spot silver rose 0.1% at $26.10 per ounce, Platinum gained 0.8% to $1,047.27 and palladium edged 1% higher to $1,462.45. Both the metals were headed for a weekly decline.

Gold US Federal Reserve Spot gold US gold bullion

Comments

1000 characters

Gold flat; set for weekly jump on hopes of Fed pause, banking woes

Intra-day update: rupee improves marginally against US dollar

Supreme Court resumes hearing of election schedule case

Pakistan faces $3.7bn debt payments in May, June: report

Unilateral measures by states in violation of international law run counter to SCO objectives: Bilawal

Oil rises but on track for third week of losses due to demand worries

Pakistan-Turkiye trade in goods agreement comes into force

Luxury items including vehicles, mobile phones: RDs imposed through SROs on import expired in March: FBR

German RE firms show no interest in solar power project at Muzaffargarh

Wheat procurement: ECC issues directives on issue of bank charges

Ministry cannot pay water usage charges to AJ&K just now

Read more stories