Gold, silver hit new highs

KARACHI: Gold and silver prices on Wednesday continued to hit the new highs on the local market, traders said. Gold further gained Rs1700 and Rs1457 to reach the new historic highs of Rs 222,700 and Rs 190,929 per tola and 10 grams, respectively.

Up by Rs20 and Rs17.15, silver prices touched its fresh record highs of Rs2750 per tola and Rs2375.68 per 10 grams, separately.

On the world market, gold prices stood for $2015 per ounce and silver for $25.36 per ounce, traders said.

