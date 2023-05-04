AVN 64.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.23%)
Ukrainian air defences destroy 18 out of 24 Russian drones overnight

Reuters Published 04 May, 2023 10:11am
Ukrainian air defences said they downed 18 out of 24 kamikaze drones that Russia launched in a pre-dawn attack on Thursday.

In a statement, Kyiv city administration said that all missiles and drones targeting the Ukrainian capital for the third time in four days, have been destroyed.

“The Russians have attacked Kyiv using Shahed loitering munitions and missiles, likely the ballistic type,” the administration said.

Out of 15 Shahed kamikaze drones fired at the Black Sea coastal city of Odesa, air defences destroyed 12, while three struck a university compound.

Air defences shoot down 15 of 18 missiles launched at Ukraine in dead of night

There were no casualties, the Ukrainian southern military command said.

Russia has regularly bombarded Ukraine since October last year, striking at a variety of targets.

The latest blasts were reported less than 24 hours after Kyiv said 21 people died in a Russian strike on the city of Kherson.

