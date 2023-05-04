Pakistan
Bosal posted as Special Secretary Finance
ISLAMABAD: The government on Wednesday posted Imdadullah Bosal as Special Secretary Finance.
A notification to this effect issued stated that Imdadullah Bosal, a BS-22 officer of PAS presently posted as OSD in Establishment division is transferred and posted a special Secretary Finance division on the newly created post with immediate effect and until further orders.
