May 04, 2023
KATI, Administrator Korangi agree to make industrial area clean, green

Recorder Report Published 04 May, 2023 04:26am
KARACHI: Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI) with the cooperation of Administrator Korangi Sharif Khan agreed to make the Korangi industrial area clean and green.

On the direction of President KATI Faraz-ur-Rehman, the responsibility of repairing the damaged vehicles of Korangi municipality was taken up, after which the cleaning work was carried out in Korangi during Eidul Fitr.

Faraz-ur-Rehman and Administrator Sharif Khan expressed their determination to further strengthen the working relations.

KATI president said that the members of KATI have taken the responsibility of beautifying the green belts and intersections of the industrial area.

He said that we all have to take the city of Karachi on the path of development and this can only be possible when all the stakeholders jointly and individually realise their responsibilities.

He urged the Sindh government to financially strengthen public service organisations so that they can perform their duties better and make public service efficient.

Faraz-ur-Rehman further said that by planting trees in Korangi, global warming and temperature can be controlled to some extent and due to other similar measures, the underground water level can also be raised.

In the meeting, Korangi Administrator Sharif Khan said that he is grateful to KATI president and his team for their sincere cooperation with Korangi municipality in the restoration of disabled vehicles.

