Imran urges nation to express solidarity with CJP on Saturday

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Wednesday urged the nation to express solidarity with the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) on May 6, Saturday, Aaj News reported.

In a video message shared on PTI's official Twitter handle, Imran Khan gave a call to workers and supporters to take to the streets to show their support to the CJP Justice Umar Ata Bandial on Saturday.

“The country is currently at a decisive phase of the history. Today, Pakistan is going through record inflation and unemployment and a mafia is seizing it. The incumbent government is afraid of facing defeat in the elections.”

The PTI chief said that the government was deliberately taking measures to undermine the Constitution and Supreme Court (SC). He went on to assert that a mafia is spreading propaganda against the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) and SC judges.

Fawad refuses reports of PTI seeking restoration of provincial assemblies

In an interview on Tuesday, the former premier reiterated that the move to dissolve the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) assemblies was well within his party's constitutional rights. He went on to highlight that the Constitution stipulates elections must be held within 90 days of assembly dissolution.

Imran also slammed the ruling coalition for failing to implement SC orders, warning that the PTI would organize country-wide protests. "We stand by the Supreme Court for the implementation of the Constitution," he added.

He stressed that without the rule of law, a country cannot function properly. He also remarked that corruption was a major hindrance to foreign investment, citing the reduction of PTI seats in the 2018 election as evidence of this. According to Khan, stability is key to attracting foreign investment to the country.