May 03, 2023
Audio leak: Govt files reference against Imran, former CJP Nisar in ECP

  • Complaint has been filed on the grounds of moral and financial corruption regarding the sale of tickets for the Punjab assembly
BR Web Desk Published 03 May, 2023 07:36pm
In a new turn of events, the government on Wednesday filed a reference against the former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and former chief justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar in the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Aaj News reported.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders Atta Tarar and Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan filed the reference under the Election Act 2017 and Article 218 (3). Saqib Nisar’s son Najam Saqib, PTI leaders Asad Umar, Ejaz Chaudhry, Mian Aziz and Abuzar were also made respondents in the reference.

The text of the audio leak of Najam Saqib was attached with the reference along with the PTI’s ticket holders list.

PML-N wants SC to take notice of ‘Saqib’s audio clip’

According to the reference, a complaint has been filed on the grounds of moral and financial corruption regarding the sale of tickets for the Punjab assembly. It is alleged that one party disregarded the constitution and law. Therefore, proceedings should be initiated against the PTI for violating the constitution, law, and election act.

The reference also cites an audio leak that allegedly proves Saqib Nisar's involvement in the deal to sell PTI's tickets. The person involved in the leaked call, Abuzar, is said to have received a ticket from PTI, and action should be taken against them.

It has been claimed that Saqib Nisar, Ejaz Chaudhry, and Asad Umar acted as facilitators and urged the ECP to take action, including dismissing Imran Khan as the party's chairman.

It is to be noted that PTI senior vice president Fawad Chaudhry had rejected the claims of "bribery", saying the internal investigation into audio leaks of Najam Saqib allegedly demanding a cut in a PTI ticket for the PP-137 deal had found the allegation false.

Taking to Twitter, Chaudhry wrote, “The allegation has been found false after investigation. We request the court to expose real faces behind these leaks”.

