AVN 64.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.74%)
BAFL 29.96 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.22%)
BOP 3.89 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.22%)
DFML 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.32%)
DGKC 47.84 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (1.55%)
EPCL 45.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.24%)
FCCL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.07%)
FFL 6.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.48%)
FLYNG 6.09 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.67%)
GGL 11.18 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.81%)
HUBC 72.17 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.31%)
HUMNL 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.53%)
KAPCO 23.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.25%)
KEL 1.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.52%)
LOTCHEM 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.67%)
MLCF 28.77 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.23%)
NETSOL 77.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-1.19%)
OGDC 86.12 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (1.14%)
PAEL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.93%)
PIBTL 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.53%)
PPL 65.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.34%)
PRL 13.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.32%)
SILK 1.22 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.23 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (2.43%)
TELE 7.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.77%)
TPLP 14.57 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.53%)
TRG 107.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.56%)
UNITY 13.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.23%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (6.9%)
BR100 4,279 Increased By 64.8 (1.54%)
BR30 14,975 Increased By 53.1 (0.36%)
KSE100 42,088 Increased By 160.3 (0.38%)
KSE30 15,369 Increased By 37.3 (0.24%)
Brecorder Logo
May 03, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Yellen to travel to Japan for G7 finance ministers meeting

Reuters Published 03 May, 2023 05:59pm
Follow us

WASHINGTON: U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will travel to Niigata, Japan next week to participate in the Group of Seven (G7) finance ministers and central bank governors meeting, the Treasury Department said on Wednesday.

Treasury said Yellen would work with G7 partners to strengthen the global economy, including by coordinating on efforts to encourage and align domestic investments, and address the spillover effects of Russia’s war against Ukraine.

G7 finance ministers and central bankers will meet in Niigata, Japan, from May 11-13, a month after the International Monetary Fund trimmed its 2023 global growth outlook slightly and warned that a severe flare-up of financial system turmoil could slash output to near recessionary levels.

The IMF is now forecasting global real GDP growth at 2.8% for 2023 and 3.0% for 2024, marking a sharp slowdown from 3.4% growth in 2022 due to tighter monetary policy.

Japan to invite emerging nations to G7 finance leaders’ meeting

Yellen will also reaffirm the G7’s leadership in the coalition supporting Ukraine’s resistance to Russia’s war and its role in setting up a price cap on Russian oil, Treasury said. It said the price cap was continuing to deny Russia revenue to fund the war while keeping energy markets stable.

Supply chains will be a big topic throughout the trip, Treasury said.

“She will work with partners to deepen resilient supply chains, including among low- and middle-income countries, and advance economic security,” it said in a statement.

Yellen will hold a press conference on May 11 in Niigata, where she will also take part in other engagements and hold bilateral meetings with counterparts, Treasury said.

Japan Janet Yellen global growth G7 G7 foreign ministers

Comments

1000 characters

Yellen to travel to Japan for G7 finance ministers meeting

Rupee inches marginally higher, settles at 283.88 against US dollar

IHC orders Imran to appear in court today or face bail cancellation

Dar, US diplomat discuss Pakistan’s IMF programme

Pakistan’s textile exports plunge 29% year-on-year in April

CJP Bandial should be summoned into parliament for interfering in legislative affairs: Abbasi

Russia says Ukraine attacked Kremlin with drones in failed bid to kill Putin

Attock Refinery scales back operation amid low HSD intake

Iran seizes second oil tanker in a week in Gulf: US Navy

Sale of petroleum products in Pakistan plunges 46% in April amid economic downturn

SAARC region hit with inflation, slow growth, poverty: SBP governor

Read more stories