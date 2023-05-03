AVN 64.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.74%)
BAFL 29.96 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.22%)
BOP 3.89 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.22%)
DFML 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.32%)
DGKC 47.84 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (1.55%)
EPCL 45.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.24%)
FCCL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.07%)
FFL 6.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.48%)
FLYNG 6.09 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.67%)
GGL 11.18 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.81%)
HUBC 72.17 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.31%)
HUMNL 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.53%)
KAPCO 23.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.25%)
KEL 1.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.52%)
LOTCHEM 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.67%)
MLCF 28.77 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.23%)
NETSOL 77.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-1.19%)
OGDC 86.12 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (1.14%)
PAEL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.93%)
PIBTL 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.53%)
PPL 65.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.34%)
PRL 13.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.32%)
SILK 1.22 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.23 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (2.43%)
TELE 7.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.77%)
TPLP 14.57 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.53%)
TRG 107.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.56%)
UNITY 13.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.23%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (6.9%)
BR100 4,279 Increased By 64.8 (1.54%)
BR30 14,975 Increased By 53.1 (0.36%)
KSE100 42,088 Increased By 160.3 (0.38%)
KSE30 15,369 Increased By 37.3 (0.24%)
Brecorder Logo
May 04, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Pakistan register first ODI series win over New Zealand in 12 years

AFP Published May 3, 2023 Updated May 4, 2023 12:52am
Follow us

KARACHI: Pakistan registered their first one-day international series win over New Zealand in 12 years with a hard-fought 26-run victory in the third match in Karachi on Wednesday.

Imam-ul-Haq scored a 107-ball 90 while Babar Azam made a 62-ball 54 for his 26th ODI half-century to guide Pakistan to 287-6 in their 50 overs.

Opener Tom Blundell hit 65 for New Zealand while debutant Cole McConchie struck an undefeated 45-ball 64 but the visitors were bowled out for 261 in 49.1 overs.

Pakistan, who won the first two matches by five and seven wickets respectively in Rawalpindi, took an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series.

"It's always a relief when you win a series and it was a good team effort," said Azam. "We put (on) a good total and then (the) bowlers were outstanding.

"The focus is now to not relax and come out strongly for the next two matches and hopefully we can continue to give one hundred percent."

The last two matches are on Friday and Sunday, also in Karachi.

Fakhar Zaman hits third successive ton as Pakistan beat New Zealand

Pakistan's last ODI series win over New Zealand was in 2011 and since then they had lost six of the seven series, with one drawn.

New Zealand threatened to run away with a win as Blundell and Will Young (33 off 41 balls) gave them a confident opening stand of 83 in 15.3 overs.

Pakistan finally broke through with Young's run out off a direct throw from short third-man, before Mohammad Wasim dismissed Daryl Mitchell for 21 -- the man who had hit successive hundreds in the last two matches.

Fifteen runs later, Blundell was also run out after failing to reach his crease in an attempt to complete a second run. He hit seven boundaries in his knock.

Tom Latham, who made 45, and Mark Chapman (13) added 40 for the fourth wicket but pacer Naseem Shah bowled Chapman with a beautiful delivery before Latham was cleaned up by Wasim.

McConchie tied valiantly to snatch a victory for New Zealand, smashing two sixes and six fours but ran out of partners.

Naseem, Wasim and Shaheen Shah Afridi all took two wickets for Pakistan.

"The pitch probably slowed up a little bit," said New Zealand captain Latham. "If we had a couple of partnerships here and there then things could have been a little different but we were not quite at our best."

Earlier, New Zealand started well by getting the in-form opener Fakhar Zaman caught off Matt Henry for 19.

Zaman, who had scored three hundreds in his last three ODI innings, had shaped up well before his fall, leaving it to Haq and Azam to steady the innings during their 108-run second-wicket stand.

Azam hit three fours and a six before he chopped one onto his stumps off Henry.

Haq was bowled by pacer Adam Milne in the 38th over.

Abdullah Shafique struggled again as he managed just 19, but Agha Salman (31) helped Mohammad Rizwan (32) add 54 runs for the fifth wicket to lift the total.

In the final overs, Mohammad Nawaz and Shadab Khan also chipped in with 11 and 21 not out respectively.

Henry was the best bowler for New Zealand, taking 3-54.

Babar Azam ODI series Imam-ul-Haq New Zealand vs Pakistan ODI

Comments

1000 characters

Pakistan register first ODI series win over New Zealand in 12 years

ECP files petition in SC seeking review of order on Punjab polls

Rupee inches marginally higher, settles at 283.88 against US dollar

IHC orders Imran to appear in court today or face bail cancellation

Dar, US diplomat discuss Pakistan’s IMF programme

CJP Bandial should be summoned into parliament for interfering in legislative affairs: Abbasi

Audio leak: Govt files reference against Imran, former CJP Nisar in ECP

PTI seeks implementation of top court's order on holding elections in Punjab

Russia says Ukraine attacked Kremlin with drones in failed bid to kill Putin

Attock Refinery scales back operation amid low HSD intake

Read more stories