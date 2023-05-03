AVN 64.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.69%)
BAFL 29.91 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.05%)
BOP 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
CNERGY 3.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.94%)
DFML 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.88%)
DGKC 46.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.29%)
EPCL 45.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.44%)
FCCL 12.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.99%)
FFL 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.93%)
FLYNG 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
GGL 11.17 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.72%)
HUBC 71.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.95%)
HUMNL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
KAPCO 24.03 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
KEL 1.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 25.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.99%)
MLCF 28.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.95%)
NETSOL 77.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.7%)
OGDC 85.50 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.41%)
PAEL 10.81 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.03%)
PIBTL 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.76%)
PPL 65.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.76%)
PRL 14.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.47%)
SILK 1.22 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.14 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.21%)
TELE 7.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TPLP 14.64 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.02%)
TRG 107.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.74%)
UNITY 13.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (6.9%)
BR100 4,260 Increased By 45.2 (1.07%)
BR30 14,887 Decreased By -35.1 (-0.24%)
KSE100 41,972 Increased By 44.7 (0.11%)
KSE30 15,331 Increased By 0.1 (0%)
Brecorder Logo
May 03, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

UniCredit raises 2023 guidance after strong quarter

Reuters Published 03 May, 2023 10:53am
Follow us

MILAN: UniCredit on Wednesday raised its financial targets for the year, after posting much stronger than expected first quarter earnings. Solid results by Italy’s only bank that regulators deem of global systemic relevance are the latest evidence of strength for a sector where a string of failures this year has shaken investors’ confidence.

UniCredit forecast a 2023 profit above 6.5 billion euros ($7.2 billion), improving the guidance it had given in February about broadly matching its 2022 result of 5.2 billion euros.

Net profit in the first three months came in at 2.06 billion euros, above an average analyst forecast of 1.3 billion euros, boosted by a bigger than expected 18% yearly jump in revenues.

UniCredit, which under CEO Andrea Orcel has embarked on one of Europe’s most ambitious capital distribution plans, said it would return 5.75 billion euros or more to shareholders through dividends and buybacks over 2023 results.

Core capital unexpectedly strengthened in the quarter to 16.05% of risk-weighted assets (RWAs), with a 9 billion euro quarterly reduction in RWAs helping to offset the use of capital to buy back the bank’s own shares to lift returns for investors.

UniCredit to repay AT1 bond, says no need to issue more near term

With the euro zone’s official interest rates at a 15-year high, UniCredit said it expected to pocket more than 12.6 billion euros in 2023 from the gap between rates charged to borrowers and those paid to raise money.

Net interest income in the quarter topped analyst expectations rising 43.6% year-on-year to 3.3 billion euros, but net fees unexpectedly strengthened 10.7% from the previous quarter surpassing forecasts at 2.0 billion euros.

UniCredit

Comments

1000 characters

UniCredit raises 2023 guidance after strong quarter

Intra-day update: rupee inches upward against US dollar

IHC orders Imran to appear in court today or face bail cancellation

Chinese FM to arrive on 5th

Pakistan’s textile exports plunge 29% year-on-year in April

Human Capital Index: Pakistan’s value lower than South Asia’s average: World Bank

Sale of petroleum products in Pakistan plunges 46% in April amid economic downturn

Terms for test Russian oil cargo under discussion

Fed likely to hike rates, hint at pause in tightening cycle

KE quizzed by Nepra for its cost-reflective tariff demand

Energy, water, climate change: ‘Spy agency’ wants to join talks with US

Read more stories