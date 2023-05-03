AVN 65.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.73%)
BAFL 29.63 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.79%)
BOP 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.83%)
CNERGY 3.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.92%)
DFML 11.43 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.06%)
DGKC 46.88 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (4.18%)
EPCL 45.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.13%)
FCCL 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.16%)
FFL 6.74 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (6.31%)
FLYNG 5.96 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.41%)
GGL 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
HUBC 72.02 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.31%)
HUMNL 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.45%)
KAPCO 24.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.66%)
KEL 1.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.03%)
LOTCHEM 25.29 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.64%)
MLCF 28.41 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (3.05%)
NETSOL 78.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.89%)
OGDC 85.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.94%)
PAEL 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.71%)
PIBTL 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
PPL 65.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.49%)
PRL 14.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.99%)
SILK 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (9.01%)
SNGP 40.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.59%)
TELE 7.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
TPLP 14.35 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.85%)
TRG 108.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.83%)
UNITY 13.14 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.77%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,214 Decreased By -2.4 (-0.06%)
BR30 14,922 Decreased By -106.6 (-0.71%)
KSE100 41,928 Increased By 346.8 (0.83%)
KSE30 15,331 Decreased By -44.9 (-0.29%)
Brecorder Logo
May 03, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japanese rubber futures gain

Reuters Published 03 May, 2023 06:35am
Follow us

SINGAPORE: Japanese rubber futures edged higher for a third session on Tuesday, closing at its highest since April 3, as trading activity remained subdued due to Labour Day holidays in China.

Osaka Exchange’s rubber contract for October delivery finished 0.4 yen, or 0.2%, higher at 213.2 yen ($1.55) per kg. Japan’s benchmark Nikkei average closed up 0.12%. “Rubber is seeing a lacklustre range market due to lack of market participants during the holiday period,” said a Singapore-based trader, adding that demand has generally been priced in, so the market is watching supply mid-May onwards. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) raised Asia’s economic forecast on Tuesday as China’s recovery underpinned growth, but warned of risks from persistent inflation and global market volatility driven by Western banking-sector woes. Japan and South Korea held their first bilateral finance leaders’ meeting in seven years, while Asian finance leaders will debate ways to beef up regional safeguards to better address emergency funding needs during pandemics and natural disasters.

In April, factory activity in Japan contracted for a sixth straight month, while manufacturing shrank unexpectedly in China and pulled off a three-year low in the US. Asian shares wobbled in cautious trade on Tuesday as investors kept their focus on US banks and a series of data releases and central bank meetings this week, which began with a surprise rate hike in Australia.

rubber rubber price rubber rates

Comments

1000 characters

Japanese rubber futures gain

Chinese FM to arrive on 5th

Human Capital Index: Pakistan’s value lower than South Asia’s average: World Bank

Govt-PTI talks end in stalemate

Terms for test Russian oil cargo under discussion

Flour millers give strike call

Punjab polls: ECP for ensuring uninterrupted power supply on 14th

SC seeks record of five NA sessions

Energy, water, climate change: ‘Spy agency’ wants to join talks with US

KE quizzed by Nepra for its cost-reflective tariff demand

UBL proposal: BoD asks Silkbank to pursue potential merger

Read more stories