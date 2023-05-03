Four die, two injured in rain-related incidents: PDMA

PESHAWAR: Four people died and two other injured in the rain-related incidents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the period of last 24 hours, confirms the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) here on Tuesday.

It said that three deaths have been reported from district Lakki Marwat while one from Shangla. Two persons were also injured in the rain-related incidents.

It further said that according to statistics collected so far one house was partially damaged in the province.

It said that district administration, Rescue 1122 and Civil Defense have been put on alert and steps were being taken for the re-opening of the closed roads. The authority is consecutively supervising the situation.

PDMA had have sent a dispatch to district administration and other concerned authorities and were directed to take prior precautionary measures regarding rains, hailstorm and floods in the province.

The Control Room of the PDMA is fully operational and the information of any unpleasant incident should be given on Emergency Telephone Numbers 1700 or 1122.

