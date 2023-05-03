AVN 65.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.73%)
Pakistan

Registration of volunteers: programme launched in Punjab

Recorder Report Published 03 May, 2023 06:35am
LAHORE: The Punjab local government department on Tuesday launched a programme for registration of volunteers in Punjab who will assist relevant local governments for swiftly solving day-to-day civic problems of the people at local level.

Giving details of the programme, caretaker Punjab Local Government Minister Ibrahim Murad told media that registration of volunteers would be done at district level and a total of 10,000 volunteers would be registered all over Punjab. “A link for this purpose has been generated on Google; so far, about 1000 volunteers have already got themselves registered for serving this national cause,” he disclosed.

Murad said that the volunteers would help to ensure cleanliness of their localities and they would also play their role for the improvement of health facilities provided by local bodies besides working for the beautification of their areas through tree plantation and other such activities.

