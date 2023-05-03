PM chairs consultative meeting

Islamabad: Prime Minster Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday chaired a consultative meeting with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leaders and federal ministers to discuss the prevailing political situation of the country.

The PML-N sources said that the prime minister chaired the consultative meeting of the party leaders, which was given a comprehensive briefing by Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar on the ongoing cases in the Supreme Court of Pakistan, particularly with regard to the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Bill, 2023.

The sources further stated that Prime Minister Shehbaz also held consultations with the party representatives holding dialogue with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) along with representatives of the coalition partners on holding elections across the country on same day.

