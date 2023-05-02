AVN 65.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.73%)
UN chief says international community worried about stability of Afghanistan

Reuters Published 02 May, 2023 06:26pm
Photo: AFP
DOHA: The international community is worried about the stability of Afghanistan, the U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a statement on Tuesday.

The warning, citing issues including “terrorism”, a lack of inclusivity including of women and girls and the spread of drug trafficking, followed a meeting the United Nations convened on Afghanistan in Doha.

Taliban authorities warn UN over Afghanistan talks exclusion

Guterres said the situation in Afghanistan was the largest humanitarian crisis in the world today and that he would meet the Taliban when it was the “right moment to do so but today is not the right moment”.

