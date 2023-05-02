AVN 65.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.73%)
May 02, 2023
More than 2,200 guests to attend King Charles' coronation at Westminster Abbey

Reuters Published May 2, 2023 Updated May 2, 2023 05:24pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters
LONDON: More than 2,200 people will attend the coronation of Britain's King Charles, Buckingham Palace said on Monday, including international representatives from 203 countries as well as community and charity workers.

The congregation at London's Westminster Abbey on Saturday, May 6, will also comprise Nobel Prize winners, religious representatives, and heads of state and foreign ministers, the palace said in a statement.

People walk beneath flags of the Union and Commonwealth along The Mall, towards Buckingham Palace, in central London, on April 30, 2023 ahead of the coronation ceremony of Charles III. Photo: Reuters
Factbox: Why does King Charles have a coronation ceremony and what happens?

In addition to those guests, 400 young people representing charitable organisations will be able to watch the coronation service and processions from inside St Margaret's Church, next to the Abbey, the statement said.

Westminster Abbey - traditional church for royals in life and death

The palace has been steadily releasing details of Charles' coronation, which is set to be smaller in scale than that of his mother Queen Elizabeth in 1953 but still replete with pomp and pageantry, reflecting traditions dating back 1,000 years.

More than 8,200 guests attended Queen Elizabeth's coronation ceremony, which also took place at Westminster Abbey, according to the royal family's website. Elizabeth died last September aged 96.

Elizabeth: world pays farewell to a revered monarch

