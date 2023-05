LONDON: Europe’s main stock markets rose at the open Tuesday as trading resumed following a long holiday weekend.

London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index edged up 0.2 percent to 7,889.79 points compared with Friday’s close.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt’s DAX index gained 0.4 percent to 15,989.67 points and the Paris CAC 40 rose 0.1 percent to 7,497.12.