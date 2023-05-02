AVN 65.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-1.9%)
BAFL 29.66 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.89%)
BOP 3.89 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.57%)
CNERGY 3.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.92%)
DFML 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.68%)
DGKC 46.69 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (3.76%)
EPCL 45.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.24%)
FCCL 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.58%)
FFL 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (6.47%)
FLYNG 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.09%)
GGL 11.16 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.36%)
HUBC 72.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.49%)
HUMNL 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.82%)
KAPCO 24.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.5%)
KEL 1.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.51%)
LOTCHEM 25.37 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (2.96%)
MLCF 28.55 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (3.55%)
NETSOL 77.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-1.24%)
OGDC 85.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.87%)
PAEL 10.72 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.9%)
PIBTL 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.51%)
PPL 65.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.13%)
PRL 14.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.52%)
SILK 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (9.01%)
SNGP 40.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.13%)
TELE 7.91 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.41%)
TPLP 14.55 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.26%)
TRG 108.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.69%)
UNITY 13.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,219 Increased By 2.2 (0.05%)
BR30 14,960 Decreased By -68.7 (-0.46%)
KSE100 41,958 Increased By 377.2 (0.91%)
KSE30 15,345 Decreased By -31 (-0.2%)
Brecorder Logo
May 02, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Asia FX dips after China PMI disappoints; focus on Fed meet

Reuters Published 02 May, 2023 12:06pm
Follow us

Most Asian currencies were flat or lower on Tuesday as investors held positions ahead of a US central bank meeting, while local sentiment was dulled by an unexpected contraction in China’s monthly manufacturing activity.

The slow start to the week came after China on Sunday posted a surprise decline in manufacturing PMI for April, the first contraction since December 2022. Most Asian markets were closed on Monday for a holiday.

“The contraction in manufacturing activity could put pressure on wages in both the manufacturing and service sectors. This would later turn into slower retail sales growth,” ING analysts said.

While the onshore yuan did not trade on Monday and Tuesday, the offshore yuan fell 0.5% on Monday, and largely stuck to those levels on Tuesday, with the unit last seen at about 6.9571 to the dollar.

“EM (emerging market) Asia currencies could see some softening bias because China reopening momentum would be quite important to anchor the EM Asia currencies,” said Ken Cheung, chief Asia FX strategist at Mizuho Bank.

Other Asian currencies such as the Thai baht and Indonesian rupiah fell about 0.2% each.

Indonesia reported April inflation of 4.33%, a slowdown from March and slightly below market expectations. The rupiah was largely unchanged.

Most Asian currencies edge higher; stocks gain

Among macro catalysts, eyes were on the US Federal Reserve policy meeting late on Wednesday, where markets have largely priced in a 25 basis point hike.

The US economic landscape has also been hit by the collapse of First Republic Bank, the largest US bank failure since the 2008 financial crisis. Late on Monday, regulators seized the bank’s assets and sold them to JPMorgan.

Cheung said the buyout “largely cleared the hurdle” for the Fed to deliver another 25 basis point hike this week.

Also on investors’ minds was the US debt ceiling crisis, with the Treasury warning the government may default on payments next month. US President Joe Biden will meet four congressional leaders to discuss the matter next week.

Equity markets in Asia mostly traded higher, with the markets in South Korea, Malaysia and Singapore up between 0.4% and 0.7%.

Highlights:

** Thailand exports likely to rise 1% this year, Thai shippers’ council says

** Biden tells Philippines’ Marcos that US commitment to the defence of its ally was “ironclad” amid China pressure

Asian currencies

Comments

1000 characters

Asia FX dips after China PMI disappoints; focus on Fed meet

Intra-day update: rupee records marginal gain against US dollar

Silkbank to formally pursue potential merger with UBL

UN says Taliban envoy can meet Pakistan, China ministers next week

IMF raises Asia’s economic forecast on China recovery, warns of risks

Palestinian Khader Adnan dies in Israeli prison

IMF says more vulnerabilities in banking sector may be exposed

PM seeks to jolt DMAs out of complacency

Govt urged to initiate process of appointing new Nepra chairman

FED on tobacco products: Govt may get additional revenue of Rs60bn

KP CM places key demands before PM

Read more stories