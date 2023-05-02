AVN 65.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-1.45%)
BAFL 29.65 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.86%)
BOP 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.83%)
CNERGY 3.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.92%)
DFML 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.35%)
DGKC 46.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.22%)
EPCL 45.70 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.2%)
FCCL 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.16%)
FFL 6.51 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.68%)
FLYNG 5.98 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.75%)
GGL 11.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
HUBC 72.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.63%)
HUMNL 5.53 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.55%)
KAPCO 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.62%)
KEL 1.98 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.51%)
LOTCHEM 24.80 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.65%)
MLCF 28.50 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (3.37%)
NETSOL 77.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.59%)
OGDC 85.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.71%)
PAEL 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.76%)
PIBTL 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
PPL 66.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.5%)
PRL 14.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.93%)
SILK 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (8.11%)
SNGP 40.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.34%)
TELE 7.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TPLP 14.17 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.57%)
TRG 108.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.14%)
UNITY 13.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.71%)
BR100 4,214 Decreased By -3.2 (-0.08%)
BR30 14,968 Decreased By -60.7 (-0.4%)
KSE100 41,885 Increased By 304.4 (0.73%)
KSE30 15,329 Decreased By -46.9 (-0.3%)
Brecorder Logo
May 02, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Roll-out of new fighter planes, helicopters: PM congratulates Turkish President

APP Published 02 May, 2023 05:59am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday congratulated Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the roll out of new fighter planes and helicopters made by Turkish defence industries.

While retweeting a tweet of Turkish President, the prime minister tweeted on his social media handle, “Highly impressed by the #BUGUN “ISTIKBAL” ceremony held in Ankara Monday.

I congratulate my brother @RTErdoganv over rollout of TF-X, Hürjet, Atak-2 Helicopter, Anka-3 UCAV and Gokbey Helicopter. This speaks of high level of indignization achieved by brotherly Turkiye. This success is primarily on account of excellent leadership of @RTErdogan. I wish more success to Turkish Defence Industries and Turkiye.”

Pakistan Recep Tayyip Erdogan Turkish President PM Shehbaz Sharif Turkiye Turkish defence industries

Comments

1000 characters

Roll-out of new fighter planes, helicopters: PM congratulates Turkish President

KP CM places key demands before PM

Punjab polls: IK warns of taking to the streets if SC order violated

Punjab, KP PAs: Plea seeking restoration returned by Registrar

Hina Khar representing Pakistan at Doha meeting

Religious freedom: US panel for blacklisting India

IMF says more vulnerabilities in banking sector may be exposed

Govt urged to initiate process of appointing new Nepra chairman

FED on tobacco products: Govt may get additional revenue of Rs60bn

Elevation to SC: Justice Isa recommends two names

Court decree case: Reliance only on publication of notice not safe: LHC

Read more stories