Maryam slams Imran, describes him as ‘conspirator’

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice President and Chief Organizer Maryam Nawaz on Monday blamed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan for creating hurdles in the country’s progress through his politics of conspiracies and confrontation.

While addressing the PML-N Labour Wing convention in connection with Labour Day, on Monday, Maryam asked the PTI Chairman to have some mercy on Pakistan by abandoning conspiracies. She said, “Only one man is the main hurdle in the country’s progress.”

She urged the PTI leader (Imran) to stop hatching conspiracies against the country and work towards the country’s progress. “Today he (Imran) is holding a rally for labourers; it would be favour for the workers, if conspiracy against the country is stopped by him,” she said.

She also highlighted the country’s worsening economic situation and said they are well aware of the issues. Despite this, the government has raised the minimum wage of workers to Rs35,000, which should be Rs40,000.

Maryam said parliament is supreme institution and everyone should accept the legislation done by the parliament.

The PML-N leader maintained that Imran’s plan of dissolution of assemblies has failed. “Your plan is exposed, we will not allow you to materialize your conspiracy,” she said, adding that this needs to be ascertained who is responsible for pushing back to the country and causing manifold problems for the countrymen.

“Not only Imran Khan, but his whole gang is responsible for the current situation, she said,” adding: “This should be discussed why the country is not moving forward? Imran Khan’s gang includes all the corrupt people. Saqib Nisar and Faiz Hameed are in the gang of Imran.”

Acknowledging the role of labour community in the country’s progress, Maryam expressed pleasure over active participation of the PML-N Labour Wing in the convention.

Highlighting the services rendered by the PML-N, she said there was also the time when one dollar was worth Rs98 or 100. “Nawaz Sharif did not allow the price of flour to rise above Rs35 per kg,” she said.

She added that Nawaz Sharif took necessary measures to benefit labourers and provided opportunities through various programmes. Country witnessed progress and prosperity during the tenures of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

On the other hand, the Federal Minister and the PML-N leader Javed Latif said that talks should never be held with terrorists and those who want to destroy the national institutions. He questioned the rationale of talks with those calling the government “Mir Jafer and Mir Sadiq”.

Talking to media in Lahore today, he said, why the former Inter-Services Intelligence chief Faiz Hamid and ex-Supreme Court Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa do not respond to the allegations being made against them. “Have state institutions become so weak or the people sitting in them have been compromised,” he posed a question.

It may be noted that talks between the government and the PTI started last week and are being resumed on Tuesday (today).

Javed Latif warned that the PTI will be the ultimate loser if the negotiations failed. “I think there are no negotiations [possible] and talks can never be held with terrorists. We should never hold negotiations with the beneficiaries of the global powers,” he claimed.

He alleged that dialogue could never be held with a person who is spreading anarchy in the country, especially at a time when Pakistan’s economy is stabilising and the country is progressing without IMF’s aid.

The PML-N leader urged individuals in institutions to take responsibility for producing a person like Imran and for the consequences of their actions. “If this trend continues, Pakistan’s future looks bleak and uncertain,” he opined.

To a query, he said the PML-N would not allow the forthcoming elections to take place without the participation of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif.

He highlighted about the progress the country witnessed during the PML-N’s previous governments, “Industrial development, China–Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and bringing peace are Nawaz Sharif’s efforts,” he said.

He said it is ironic to see that those who violated the constitution and sabotaged the law from 2015 to 2017 are now lecturing about holding elections within 90 days in compliance with court ruling. He alleged that people sitting in institutions are plotting and that Imran Khan is repeatedly stating facts about his facilitators.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023