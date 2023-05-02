AVN 65.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-1.42%)
BAFL 29.60 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.68%)
BOP 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.83%)
CNERGY 3.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.92%)
DFML 11.34 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
DGKC 46.14 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (2.53%)
EPCL 45.70 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.2%)
FCCL 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.16%)
FFL 6.52 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.84%)
FLYNG 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.09%)
GGL 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
HUBC 72.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.63%)
HUMNL 5.53 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.55%)
KAPCO 24.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.45%)
KEL 1.98 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.51%)
LOTCHEM 24.80 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.65%)
MLCF 28.51 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (3.41%)
NETSOL 77.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.46%)
OGDC 85.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.76%)
PAEL 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.76%)
PIBTL 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
PPL 66.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.45%)
PRL 14.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.79%)
SILK 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (8.11%)
SNGP 40.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.32%)
TELE 7.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TPLP 14.18 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.64%)
TRG 108.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.14%)
UNITY 13.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.71%)
BR100 4,214 Decreased By -3 (-0.07%)
BR30 14,966 Decreased By -62.6 (-0.42%)
KSE100 41,892 Increased By 311.6 (0.75%)
KSE30 15,333 Decreased By -43.4 (-0.28%)
Brecorder Logo
May 02, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

CBD Punjab introduces ‘Blue Road’ concept

Recorder Report Published 02 May, 2023 05:59am
Follow us

LAHORE: Punjab Central Business District Development Authority (PCBDDA) has introduced “Blue Road” concept in Lahore aimed at modernizing the city’s infrastructure and improves the quality of life for its residents.

PCBDDA has introduced the ‘Blue Road’ concept to Lahore, marking the first city in Pakistan and Asia, to adopt this innovative technology.

Blue Roads are designed to offer a sustainable alternative to traditional asphalt roads, incorporating heat observation and energy-conserving features to reduce pollution and promote a healthier environment.

These innovative roads utilize a specialized coating that reflects sunlight, reducing the amount of heat absorbed by the road surface. In addition, the reflective coating improves visibility for drivers at night, improving road safety.

Under the leadership of Imran Amin, CEO of CBD Punjab, the construction work is being personally monitored to ensure the timeline given by the caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab, Mohsin Raza Naqvi during his last visit is met.

While expressing his views CEO CBD Punjab Imran Amin said, “We are excited to introduce the Blue Road concept in Pakistan, which has already been implemented successfully in several European and Middle Eastern countries like Netherlands, France and Qatar.

This project will not only bring environmental benefits, such as heat observation, energy conservation, and reduced pollution, but also contribute to our vision of creating a modern, sustainable, and inclusive society in Punjab.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Technology Imran Amin PCBDDA Mohsin Raza Naqvi CBD Punjab

Comments

1000 characters

CBD Punjab introduces ‘Blue Road’ concept

KP CM places key demands before PM

Punjab polls: IK warns of taking to the streets if SC order violated

Punjab, KP PAs: Plea seeking restoration returned by Registrar

Hina Khar representing Pakistan at Doha meeting

Religious freedom: US panel for blacklisting India

IMF says more vulnerabilities in banking sector may be exposed

Govt urged to initiate process of appointing new Nepra chairman

FED on tobacco products: Govt may get additional revenue of Rs60bn

Elevation to SC: Justice Isa recommends two names

Court decree case: Reliance only on publication of notice not safe: LHC

Read more stories