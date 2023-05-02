CBD Punjab introduces ‘Blue Road’ concept

LAHORE: Punjab Central Business District Development Authority (PCBDDA) has introduced “Blue Road” concept in Lahore aimed at modernizing the city’s infrastructure and improves the quality of life for its residents.

PCBDDA has introduced the ‘Blue Road’ concept to Lahore, marking the first city in Pakistan and Asia, to adopt this innovative technology.

Blue Roads are designed to offer a sustainable alternative to traditional asphalt roads, incorporating heat observation and energy-conserving features to reduce pollution and promote a healthier environment.

These innovative roads utilize a specialized coating that reflects sunlight, reducing the amount of heat absorbed by the road surface. In addition, the reflective coating improves visibility for drivers at night, improving road safety.

Under the leadership of Imran Amin, CEO of CBD Punjab, the construction work is being personally monitored to ensure the timeline given by the caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab, Mohsin Raza Naqvi during his last visit is met.

While expressing his views CEO CBD Punjab Imran Amin said, “We are excited to introduce the Blue Road concept in Pakistan, which has already been implemented successfully in several European and Middle Eastern countries like Netherlands, France and Qatar.

This project will not only bring environmental benefits, such as heat observation, energy conservation, and reduced pollution, but also contribute to our vision of creating a modern, sustainable, and inclusive society in Punjab.”

