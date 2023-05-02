PWF for improving working conditions of workers

KARACHI: Ch Muhammad Yaseen, General Secretary of Pakistan Workers Federation (PWF) said on this International Labour Day, the Pakistan Workers Federation would like to highlight the importance of protecting the rights and improving the working conditions of workers in Pakistan.

Our workers are the backbone of our country’s economy and are crucial to its progress and development. However, many of them face numerous challenges such as low wages, unsafe and unhealthy working conditions, lack of job security, and inadequate access to healthcare and social protection.

Pakistan Workers Federation is a most representative organisation of workers in Pakistan and working for betterment of workers and protects their rights.

PWF continue struggle for organizing of informal economy workers and registration of workers in EOBI and Social security. PWF believes on negotiation and resolve the workers issues through social dialogue.

We call upon the government of Pakistan to prioritize workers’ rights and welfare by enforcing labour laws and regulations and ensuring that all workers have access to decent work, social protection, and healthcare.

Furthermore, we urge the international community to support our efforts to improve the working conditions and rights of workers in Pakistan. We need global support to achieve our goal of creating a fair and just working environment for all workers.

On this Labour Day, let us remember the struggles and sacrifices of our fellow workers who fought for workers’ rights and social justice. Let us stand in solidarity with one another and continue their legacy by fighting for the rights of workers in Pakistan.

In conclusion, we wish all workers in Pakistan a happy International Labour Day and call upon the Nation, Government, and International Community to join us in our efforts to protect workers’ rights and improve their working conditions.

In the end, we demanded to the Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the Federal Minister of Human Resource Development & Overseas Pakistani and other relevant officials takes initiatives for the implementation of labour laws and give legal protection to workers of the informal economy.

Necessary amendment in labour laws with the consultation of stakeholders and prompt social dialogue. Tripartite labour conference will be held as soon as possible.

