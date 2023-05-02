Indian markets close for holiday

NEW DELHI: India’s currency, debt and equity markets will be closed on Monday, May 1, for a public holiday.

The markets will resume trading on Tuesday, May 2. The Nifty 50 rose 0.84% to close at 18,065, reclaiming the 18,000 level after two months, while the S&P BSE Sensex gained 0.76% to 61,112.44 on Friday, boosted by healthy corporate earnings.

Both the indexes posted their best month since November.

The Indian rupee strengthened 0.02% to finish at 81.8250 per US dollar, amid muted Asian currencies. It advanced 0.33% for the week, while also marking its second consecutive monthly gain.

The 10-year benchmark 7.26% 2033 bond yield ended at 7.1196%, up 2 basis points as the weekly debt auction added to the overall supply.

For the month, the yield plunged 20 bps, the biggest such move in over three years.