AVN 65.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.92%)
BAFL 29.60 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.68%)
BOP 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.83%)
CNERGY 3.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.92%)
DFML 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.35%)
DGKC 46.30 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (2.89%)
EPCL 45.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
FCCL 12.22 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.33%)
FFL 6.63 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.57%)
FLYNG 6.07 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.3%)
GGL 11.13 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
HUBC 72.21 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.57%)
HUMNL 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KAPCO 24.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.5%)
KEL 1.98 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.51%)
LOTCHEM 24.79 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.61%)
MLCF 28.59 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (3.7%)
NETSOL 77.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.4%)
OGDC 85.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.64%)
PAEL 10.64 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.14%)
PIBTL 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.77%)
PPL 66.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.38%)
PRL 14.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.93%)
SILK 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (8.11%)
SNGP 40.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 7.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
TPLP 14.23 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.99%)
TRG 108.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.32%)
UNITY 13.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
WTL 1.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,214 Decreased By -3.2 (-0.08%)
BR30 14,977 Decreased By -51.6 (-0.34%)
KSE100 41,901 Increased By 320.5 (0.77%)
KSE30 15,334 Decreased By -41.8 (-0.27%)
Brecorder Logo
May 02, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian markets close for holiday

Reuters Published 02 May, 2023 05:59am
Follow us

NEW DELHI: India’s currency, debt and equity markets will be closed on Monday, May 1, for a public holiday.

The markets will resume trading on Tuesday, May 2. The Nifty 50 rose 0.84% to close at 18,065, reclaiming the 18,000 level after two months, while the S&P BSE Sensex gained 0.76% to 61,112.44 on Friday, boosted by healthy corporate earnings.

Both the indexes posted their best month since November.

The Indian rupee strengthened 0.02% to finish at 81.8250 per US dollar, amid muted Asian currencies. It advanced 0.33% for the week, while also marking its second consecutive monthly gain.

The 10-year benchmark 7.26% 2033 bond yield ended at 7.1196%, up 2 basis points as the weekly debt auction added to the overall supply.

For the month, the yield plunged 20 bps, the biggest such move in over three years.

S&P Sensex Indian markets

Comments

1000 characters

Indian markets close for holiday

KP CM places key demands before PM

Punjab polls: IK warns of taking to the streets if SC order violated

Punjab, KP PAs: Plea seeking restoration returned by Registrar

Hina Khar representing Pakistan at Doha meeting

Religious freedom: US panel for blacklisting India

IMF says more vulnerabilities in banking sector may be exposed

Govt urged to initiate process of appointing new Nepra chairman

FED on tobacco products: Govt may get additional revenue of Rs60bn

Elevation to SC: Justice Isa recommends two names

Court decree case: Reliance only on publication of notice not safe: LHC

Read more stories